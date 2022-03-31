RotoWire Partners
Handicapping the NBA: Thursday Picks

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
March 31, 2022

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Alex Barutha

3-Leg Parlay: Bucks to win + Giannis over 5.5 assists + Giannis over 0.5 threes (+471) – FanDuel, 2:06 PM CT

I don't have any strong leanings on today's slate like I did yesterday, so I'm throwing together a pro-Bucks parlay based on some past numbers. In three appearances against the Nets this season, Giannis is averaging 7.3 assists and averaging 5.0 three-point attempts. I'll play the numbers there while adding in a Bucks win for some more plus money.

Nick Whalen

Milwaukee Bucks +2.0 at Brooklyn Nets – DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 PM CT

Milwaukee was in a similar situation earlier this week against Philadelphia and came through with an impressive road victory on a night when both Joel Embiid and James Harden played well. Facing the Nets with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the lineup presents perhaps an even tougher challenge, but beyond those top two, the Bucks' roster is significantly deeper and more consistent. Durant, especially, should be able to get his points, but I like Milwaukee's chances to limit the Nets' role players en route to a second straight statement victory.

Utah Jazz -13.5 vs. LA Lakers – DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 PM CT

Here we go again. This is essentially becoming an auto-bet any night the Lakers are on the slate. LeBron James is out, Anthony Davis is out – things have gotten so dire for LA that Wenyen Gabriel being healthy is now headline news. The Jazz aren't exactly rolling after blowing a massive lead against the Clippers in their last game, but facing off against this Lakers team is the perfect medicine. Back the Jazz at home.  

Ken Crites

I'm taking the OVER on Donovan Mitchell scoring 25.5 versus the Lakers (-105) – PointsBet, 11:47 PM CT

The Lakers D stinks. Mitchell dropped 37 points on them in late February. And now LeBron and AD are out. Mitchell is worried about Utah's recent poor play and is going to take matters into his own hands versus Austin Reaves and Malik Monk.  I like his chances.

Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Tweet @KenCrites or e-mail at ken@rotowire.com. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
