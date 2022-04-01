Fantasy Pod: Waiver Wire Championship Week, Friday DFS and News

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Alex, Shannon and K-Train discuss the latest news and suggest waiver wire players for the final week, Championship Week for many, of the NBA season. They also provide some Friday DFS picks to click. The three amigos like Portland's Ben McLemore , who is seeing crazy minutes for the tanking Trail Blazers. (FYI, this the last pod with the Three Amigos for the 2021-22 season, but they'll be back in September!)

Enjoy either the full audio podcast or the shortened waiver wire video. Here's the edited, short "Waiver Wire" video from YouTube:

And here is the full audio podcast: