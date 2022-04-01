RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Pod: Waiver Wire Championship Week, Friday DFS and News

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
April 1, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Alex, Shannon and K-Train discuss the latest news and suggest waiver wire players for the final week, Championship Week for many, of the NBA season. They also provide some Friday DFS picks to click. The three amigos like Portland's Ben McLemore, who is seeing crazy minutes for the tanking Trail Blazers. (FYI, this the last pod with the Three Amigos for the 2021-22 season, but they'll be back in September!)

Enjoy either the full audio podcast or the shortened waiver wire video.  Here's the edited, short "Waiver Wire" video from YouTube:

And here is the full audio podcast:

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Best Bets
NBA Waiver Wire: The Sprint to the Finish
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks
DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet
FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays
Handicapping the NBA: Thursday Picks
