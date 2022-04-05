RotoWire Partners
Handicapping the NBA: Tuesday Picks

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
April 5, 2022

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Nick Whalen

Phoenix Suns -11.5 vs. LA Lakers – DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:45 AM CT

The Lakers are on the slate? Check. They're playing a good team? Check. That's been the formula for the last several weeks, and more often than not it's paid off. The Lakers continue to find new ways to hit rock-bottom on a near-nightly basis, and even if both Anthony Davis and LeBron James play tonight, they'll be completely overmatched by the best and most consistent team in the NBA.

Ken Crites (and Alex Barutha endorsing)

I'm taking the OVER on Joel Embiid grabbing 12.5 rebounds  (-110) – FanDuel, 2:45pm ET

Embiid and the Sixers face the tanking Pacers tonight. That means Embiid will be battling Isaiah Jackson and possibly Goga Bitadze. Goga is perpetually questionable with a bad foot and team that wants to lose. (The Pacers can still "catch" OKC).  Embiid is hunting for an MVP trophy and has averaged 15.0 rebounds over his past five games.  Have faith in Embiid – Sabonis and Turner are not walking through those doors.

