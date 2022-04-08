WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Plays

This article is part of our WynnBET Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Rui Hachimura 25+ combined points + rebounds + assists vs. Knicks (+140) – WynnBET, 2:44 PM CT

Hachimura has been inconsistent lately, but his upside is relatively high with both Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma sidelined. Over the past 11 games, Hachimura is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists, but he should see increased usage in this situation. Plus, during this stretch, he's reached 20+ points three times, 5+ rebounds eight times and 3+ assists three times.

Ken Crites

I'm taking the OVER on Trae Young scoring 27.5 points (WynnBET, -125 as of noon ET)

The Heat don't have much to play for. Atlanta is fighting Brooklyn to have their first play-in game at home. Young has averaged 29.7 points over his past 10 games. I'm sure Miami will make Young work for his buckets, but who would Young defer to in this Hawk lineup? It might be inefficient, but Young will jack plenty of threes and get to 28 points plus one way or another.