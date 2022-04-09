FanDuel NBA: Saturday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.
The Pacers-Sixers game has been excluded from the slate, so we are limited to a three-game offering today that begins at 6:00 p.m. ET.
SLATE OVERVIEW
MEM (-5.5) vs. NOP O/U: 232.5
GSW (-6.5) @ SAS O/U: 221.5
LAC (-11.5) vs. SAC O/U: 225.5
It's important to be vigilant on the penultimate night of regular-season play, as unexpected absences could always crop up later in the day. If the games don't matter, there's no need to risk injury, and there will likely be some situations like that this evening.
INJURIES
NOP Brandon Ingram (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
If Ingram is forced to miss, Herbert Jones ($4,700) and Devonte' Graham ($3,900) warrant consideration.
MEM Ja Morant (knee) - QUESTIONABLE
There are rumblings that Morant my return tonight, but he's still questionable at this point. Desmond Bane ($6,800) and Tyus Jones ($6,300) will be in for a production increase if he misses again.
GSW Stephen Curry (foot) - OUT
GSW Klay Thompson (injury management) - OUT
Jordan Poole will obviously start, so the primary question is which guard will experience the biggest boost alongside him in the backcourt. It will likely result in a timeshare, but Gary Payton ($4,100) is probably the most reliable call.
SAS Dejounte Murray (illness) -OUT
SAS Keldon Johnson (knee) - OUT
SAS Devin Vassell (heel) - OUT
SAS Jakob Poeltl (back) - OU
With almost every starter sidelined, Tre Jones ($6,500) Zach Collins ($5,000), Josh Richardson ($4,700) and Lonnie Walker ($4,800) are my favorite pivots.
SAC Domantas Sabonis (knee) - OUT
SAC De'Aaron Fox (hand) - OUT
This injury scenario remains the same, with Davion Mitchell ($7,100), Damian Jones ($6,100) and Harrison Barnes ($5,000) acting as the primary pivots.
ELITE PLAYERS
Our most expensive player is $9,100, so we won't have to resort to deep value to get a good number of elite players into our lineups. Paul George ($9,000) and CJ McCollum ($8,100) top the list as the most desirable elite options, with George facing the Kings and McCollum playing in a fast-paced game against Memphis.
As previously stated, Ingram and Morant are elites who are out but could possibly play, but Jonas Valanciunas ($7,100) and Jaren Jackson ($6,600) are higher-priced big men who should thrive independent of their backcourt counterparts.
EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS
WARRIORS STARTERS
Saturday presents a great opportunity for the Warriors against the short-handed Spurs. Andrew Wiggins ($6,200), Otto Porter ($4,900) and Draymond Green ($6,200) are all favorably priced and poised for A big night against San Antonio.
Reggie Jackson, LAC ($6,500) vs. SAC
Jackson's usage hasn't seen a sharp decline during Paul George's return as he is fully entrenched as the Clippers' best option in the backcourt. He averages 31.2 minutes per game and although the output doesn't always appear, he could be poised for a field day against the Kings.
Isaiah Hartenstein, LAC ($5,800) vs. SAC
My favorite thing about Hartenstein is his PF eligibility, as we can get center-like totals without sacrificing the sole roster spot. his scoring isn't always there, but he's been a strong force in the rebound game of late and has thrived while Ivica Zubac has struggled. A double-double could certainly be headed his way against the Kings.
Also consider: Joshua Primo, SAS ($4,300) vs. GSW, Donte DiVincenzo, SAC ($5,300) @ LAC