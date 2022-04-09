FanDuel NBA: Saturday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The Pacers-Sixers game has been excluded from the slate, so we are limited to a three-game offering today that begins at 6:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

MEM (-5.5) vs. NOP O/U: 232.5

GSW (-6.5) @ SAS O/U: 221.5

LAC (-11.5) vs. SAC O/U: 225.5

It's important to be vigilant on the penultimate night of regular-season play, as unexpected absences could always crop up later in the day. If the games don't matter, there's no need to risk injury, and there will likely be some situations like that this evening.

INJURIES

NOP Brandon Ingram (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

If Ingram is forced to miss, Herbert Jones ($4,700) and Devonte' Graham ($3,900) warrant consideration.

MEM Ja Morant (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

There are rumblings that Morant my return tonight, but he's still questionable at this point. Desmond Bane ($6,800) and Tyus Jones ($6,300) will be in for a production increase if he misses again.

GSW Stephen Curry (foot) - OUT

GSW Klay Thompson (injury management) - OUT

Jordan Poole will obviously start, so the primary question is which guard will experience the biggest boost alongside him in the backcourt. It will likely result in a timeshare, but Gary Payton ($4,100) is probably the most reliable call.

SAS Dejounte Murray (illness) -OUT

SAS Keldon Johnson (knee) - OUT

SAS Devin Vassell (heel) - OUT

SAS Jakob Poeltl (back) - OU

With almost every starter sidelined, Tre Jones ($6,500) Zach Collins ($5,000), Josh Richardson ($4,700) and Lonnie Walker ($4,800) are my favorite pivots.

SAC Domantas Sabonis (knee) - OUT

SAC De'Aaron Fox (hand) - OUT

This injury scenario remains the same, with Davion Mitchell ($7,100), Damian Jones ($6,100) and Harrison Barnes ($5,000) acting as the primary pivots.

ELITE PLAYERS

Our most expensive player is $9,100, so we won't have to resort to deep value to get a good number of elite players into our lineups. Paul George ($9,000) and CJ McCollum ($8,100) top the list as the most desirable elite options, with George facing the Kings and McCollum playing in a fast-paced game against Memphis.

As previously stated, Ingram and Morant are elites who are out but could possibly play, but Jonas Valanciunas ($7,100) and Jaren Jackson ($6,600) are higher-priced big men who should thrive independent of their backcourt counterparts.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

WARRIORS STARTERS

Saturday presents a great opportunity for the Warriors against the short-handed Spurs. Andrew Wiggins ($6,200), Otto Porter ($4,900) and Draymond Green ($6,200) are all favorably priced and poised for A big night against San Antonio.

Reggie Jackson, LAC ($6,500) vs. SAC

Jackson's usage hasn't seen a sharp decline during Paul George's return as he is fully entrenched as the Clippers' best option in the backcourt. He averages 31.2 minutes per game and although the output doesn't always appear, he could be poised for a field day against the Kings.

Isaiah Hartenstein, LAC ($5,800) vs. SAC

My favorite thing about Hartenstein is his PF eligibility, as we can get center-like totals without sacrificing the sole roster spot. his scoring isn't always there, but he's been a strong force in the rebound game of late and has thrived while Ivica Zubac has struggled. A double-double could certainly be headed his way against the Kings.

Also consider: Joshua Primo, SAS ($4,300) vs. GSW, Donte DiVincenzo, SAC ($5,300) @ LAC

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.