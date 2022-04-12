DraftKings New York Promo Code: Get $150 Instantly NBA Playoffs Offer

If you have been on the fence about signing up for a mobile sportsbook, or wondering which one to sign up for, this DraftKings New York promo code offer should make it an easy decision.

Simply make any $5 bet on an NBA postseason game between now and the end of April and you are guaranteed a $150 bonus – no matter how that original bet turns out. It's an absolute no-brainer.

And there's more good news. Even if you don't live in New York, you can score this DraftKings NY promo code deal – simply by clicking on the BET NOW link you find in this article.

How New DraftKings New York Promo Code Offer Works

This offer is only available to new customers in states where DraftKings sportsbook is legal and live – which is a whole bunch: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WY and WV. Make a deposit of $5 or more into your new account and place a bet of $5 or more on the NBA before the end of April.

You will get $150 in free bets – a total of six $25 free bet tokens – upon placing that bet thanks to this DraftKings New York promo code offer. And, should that wager be a winner, you also score those winnings as well as your stake back. We told you it was easy.

Free bets are valid for seven days and can't be withdrawn, though winnings from the free bets are withdrawable.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Also Delivers Deposit Match

New customers also get a 20% deposit match, up to a total of $1,000 in bonus funds, on their first deposit after using the DraftKings New York promo code link on this page. In order to get the maximum match, you will need to make a $5,000 initial deposit.

The deposit match you get with this DraftKings promo code will be credited as you play at a rate of $1 for every $25 you wager on DraftKings sportsbook. Any wagers with odds shorter than -300 won't count toward unlocking your deposit match. So, a $25 bet on something with -300 odds will unlock $1 and a $100 bet on something with +300 odds would net you $4 of the deposit bonus. However, a $50 bet at -500 wouldn't earn you any of the deposit bonus.

The playthrough requirement for this DraftKings NY promo code must be achieved within 90 days of making your initial deposit.

Other DraftKings New York Promo Code Promotions

In addition to this DraftKings NY promo code deal for your initial deposit, there are plenty of other promotions to take advantage of once you start betting with DraftKings sportsbook. These additional promos constantly rotate, but you can usually find a few different options for risk-free bets, odds boosts and/or parlay insurance on a daily basis.

At the moment, DraftKings is rewarding users who try out the Same Game Parlay feature with parlay insurance on MLB and NHL Same Game Parlays of three-plus legs, as well as daily risk-free Same Game Parlay bets for the first week-and-a-half of the NBA playoffs, with refunds up to $10 (as a free bet) if your NBA SGP loses.