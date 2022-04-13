DraftKings NBA: Wednesday play-in tournament Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHA at ATL (-5), O/U: 235.5

SAS at NOP (-5.5), O/U: 226

The Hornets and Hawks tied their season series, 2-2, with the Hornets getting the win in their last meeting.

The Spurs won the season series, 3-1, against the Pelicans, including a win in their last meeting. It is worth noting that one of Spurs' wins took place before CJ McCollum joined the Pelicans.

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - Gordon Hayward (foot): OUT

P.J. Washington continues to start, while Kelly Oubre and Cody Martin get a boost off the bench.

ATL - John Collins (finger), Lou Williams (back): OUT

Danilo Gallinari is up for another start in place of Collins. Delon Wright and Bogdan Bogdanovic are in line for added minutes without Williams.

SAS - Doug McDermott (ankle): OUT

Devin Vassell and Joshua Primo continue to start at the wings, while Lonnie Walker and Josh Richardson see more responsibility off the bench.

NOP - Brandon Ingram (hamstring): Probable

Ingram missed the last three games of the regular season but is expected to be ready for action.

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray ($10,800)

Murray has been huge for the Spurs all season, averaging a near triple-double with 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He generated an average of 18.3 points and 10.0 assists through four games against the Pelicans this season.

CJ McCollum ($9,000)

McCollum was rested after just six minutes of action in the Pelicans' last game of the season, but he averaged 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals over the 10 games prior. He had no trouble against the Spurs this season, averaging 26.0 points on 48 percent shooting through four meetings.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram ($8,300)

Ingram averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists over his last five games. He has an advantageous matchup at his position, and he averaged 24.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over two games against the Spurs this season.

Miles Bridges ($7,100)

Bridges averaged 26.0 points on 58 percent shooting through four games against the Hawks this season. He has an advantage in the frontcourt, as John Collins remains sidelined.

Clint Capela ($6,900)

Capela averaged 13.0 points and 13.0 rebounds through four games against the Hornets this season. He had a strong finish to the regular season, surpassing 35 DK points six times in the last 10 games.

Expected Chalk

Trae Young ($10,600)

Young closed the season on a hot streak, averaging 29.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.2 assists over the last 10 games, including six where he went over 50 DK points. He had success against the Hornets this season, averaging 20.8 points and 10.8 assists through four meetings.

Value Picks

Delon Wright ($3,200)

Wright topped 20 DK points four times over the last 10 games. He needs to step up to lift the Hawks' second unit, especially without Lou Williams in the lineup.

Josh Richardson ($4,600)

Richardson averaged 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, topping 25 DK points on five occasions. He will pick up additional playing time in the absence of Doug McDermott.

De'Andre Hunter ($4,300)

Hunter averaged 20.5 points on 54 percent shooting through two games against the Hornets this season. He continues to start and play big minutes for the Hawks. He finished the season, averaging 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his last 10 games.

Zach Collins ($4,400)

Collins averaged 10.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the Spurs' last 10 games, and he topped 25 DK points six times.

Mason Plumlee ($4,000)

Plumlee averaged 8.3 points and 7.7 rebounds through three games against the Hawks this season. He surpassed 15 DK points in each of the last 10 games, with a high of 24 DK points in the Hornets' last game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.