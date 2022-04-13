Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Wednesday brings two more games for the NBA play-in tournament. First up will be a matchup between the Hornets and Hawks in Atlanta. Given the Hawks' 27-14 record at home during the regular season, the Hornets could be fighting an uphill battle to advance.

In the Western Conference, the Pelicans will play host to the Spurs, a team that looked to be rebuilding heading into the season. Despite also trading away Derrick White at the deadline, Dejounte Murray was still able to lead his team to the 10th seed.

Let's discuss some players from these games to target for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Trae Young, ATL vs. CHA ($46): Young was a monster during the playoffs last season, averaging 28.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.3 steals over 16 games. He's the clear focal point of the Hawks' scoring attack, and they need him even more now with John Collins (finger) out. Add in a matchup against a Hornets team that played at the fifth-fastest pace in the league and the sky is the limit for Young.

Kevin Huerter, ATL vs. CHA ($16): Collins being out has a ripple effect across the Hawks' roster. He's been one of their primary scorers, averaging 16.2 points. While they don't play the same position, Huerter has been busy with Collins out the last 16 games, putting up 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 31 minutes per game. At this reasonable salary, he has a favorable opportunity to provide value.

Guard to Avoid

Tre Jones, SA at NO ($16): Murray missed a five-game stretch towards the end of the season with an illness. Jones started in his absence, scoring at least 30.3 Yahoo points in each game. However, Murray is healthy now and should play a ton in this important game. Expect Jones to fill a limited reserve role given that he's only averaged 17 minutes per game for the season.

FORWARDS

Keldon Johnson, SA at NO ($28): The trade of White helped Johnson move into an expanded role. Over his final 17 games, Johnson provided 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 34 minutes per game. After shooting just 33.1 percent from behind the arc last season, he's made dramatic improvements in that area, shooting 39.8 percent this season. Expect him to remain a key contributor in this matchup.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL vs. CHA ($22): Lou Williams (back) only logged 14 minutes per game during the regular season, so him being ruled out for this game isn't exactly huge. However, it just means even more minutes could open up for Bogdanovic, who is the leading member of the Hawks' second unit. He only averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 27 games as a starter this season, but he provided 17.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 36 games off the bench.

Forward to Avoid

Herbert Jones, NO vs. SA ($17): Jones had an impressive rookie season, immediately stepping into a huge role by logging 30 minutes per game. However, with so many talented scorers around him, he only had a 13.7 percent usage rate. The Pelicans have him on the floor to play defense, which doesn't exactly translate well into DFS.

CENTERS

Clint Capela, ATL vs. CHA ($22): Capela came on strong down the stretch, scoring at least 32.8 Yahoo points in eight of his last nine games. While his numbers were down across the board, he did average a double-double for the fifth straight season. He could feast against a Hornets team that has allowed the second-most rebounds per game in the league.

Montrezl Harrell, CHA at ATL ($11): The addition of Harrell at the trade deadline has proven to be worthwhile for the Hornets. Although he's not starting, he's one of the more effective players in the league on a per-minute basis. The Hornets will need his size to battle with the duo of Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, so at near the minimum salary, he's at least worth considering.

Center to Avoid

Mason Plumlee, CHA at ATL ($15): Plumlee has remained in the starting five, even after the Hornets brought in Harrell. He's been inconsistent, though, taking a significant step backward from his valuable 2020-21 campaign as a member of the Pistons. His limited role on a team filled with viable scorers has resulted in him scoring fewer than 20 Yahoo points in seven of his last nine games.

