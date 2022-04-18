Yahoo DFS Basketball: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA brings a trio of Game 2's on Monday. First up will be a matchup between the 76ers and Raptors. Already down 1-0, the Raptors could be in trouble with Scottie Barnes (ankle) and Gary Trent Jr. (illness) listed as doubtful.

Injuries will also play a role in the game between the Jazz and Mavericks since Luka Doncic (calf) is listed as doubtful for Dallas. The night will be capped off with the Nuggets trying to bounce back from a blowout loss in Game 1 of their series against the Warriors.

As far as DFS goes, let's highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Fred VanVleet, TOR at PHI ($29): With the expectation that Barnes and Trent sit out, there is going to be a lot of pressure on VanVleet to try and help prevent the Raptors from falling into an 0-2 hole. Not only should he receive more shot attempts, but he could be asked to help facilitate more for his teammates given that Trent and Barnes combined to average 5.5 assists per game during the regular season. Add in the possibility that he approaches playing 40 minutes and VanVleet should have a high floor.

Jalen Brunson, DAL vs. UTA ($26): Brunson only averaged 12.8 shot attempts per game during the regular season, but he attempted 24 shots in Game 1 with Doncic out. Although he wasn't efficient, he still finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes. With Doncic expected to be out again, Brunson should have one of the higher usage rates of any player on the Mavericks.

Guard to Avoid

Stephen Curry, GS vs. DEN ($36): After missing a month with a foot injury, Curry was able to take the floor in Game 1 of this series. The Warriors brought him off the bench, though, and he was limited to 22 minutes. He could play more in this game, and possibly return to the starting five. However, he probably won't play 35 minutes, which was his average per game during the regular reason. When you also factor in his hefty salary, it might be best to wait to deploy him in DFS again until we are certain he is no longer under any type of restrictions.

FORWARDS

OG Anunoby, TOR at PHI ($22): Injuries limited Anunoby to 48 games during the regular season, which came on the heels of him only playing 43 games last season. As disappointing as that was, he is at least healthy now, and is coming off of scoring 30.4 Yahoo points in Game 1. With how shorthanded the Raptors should be, Anunoby also has increased upside. Not only could he receive more shot attempts, but he could also provide added assists given that he averaged a career-high 2.6 of them per game this season.

Bojan Bogdanovic, UTA at DAL ($19): Bogdanovic is a key player for the Jazz, providing 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers per game. He missed 13 games this season and they went just 4-9 without him. He logged 40 minutes in Game 1, scoring 39.0 Yahoo points along the way. With his ability to get hot from behind the arc, he has the potential to provide significant value.

Forward to Avoid

Otto Porter Jr., GS vs. DEN ($14): Porter scored just 16.2 Yahoo points in Game 1 and has now scored fewer than 20 Yahoo points in five of his last seven games. With so much talent around him, Porter doesn't receive a lot of scoring opportunities, evident by his 15.0 percent usage rate. If you're looking for a player in this salary range, it might be better to just go the extra five dollars that it would take to add Bogdanovic to your entry. Other options that might be more appealing are Dorian Finney-Smith ($16) and Reggie Bullock ($14), who should both benefit from Doncic being out.

CENTERS

Nikola Jokic, DEN at GS ($58): Despite being blown out in Game 1, Jokic was his usual productive self. He scored 55.0 Yahoo points, marking his eighth straight game with at least that many Yahoo points. If the Nuggets are going to steal one on the road, it will be squarely on his shoulders, so he could be worth his massive salary.

Precious Achiuwa, TOR at PHI ($13): Achiuwa logged 29 minutes off the bench in Game 1, and didn't really excel in any one particular category. Still, he contributed enough across the board to score 20.3 Yahoo points. With added playing time possibly coming his way because of the Trent and Barnes injuries, Achiuwa is appealing at near the minimum salary.

Center to Avoid

Rudy Gobert, UTA at DAL ($34): Gobert dominated the glass in Game 1, hauling in 17 rebounds. The problem was, he only scored five points while attempting one shot from the field. Only attempting one shot was certainly rare for him, but his 16.9 percent usage rate during the regular season is a clear indicator that he's not exactly going to be one of the foal points of the Jazz's offense in this series. With Jokic, Joel Embiid ($56) and Pascal Siakam ($41) all looking at massive roles for their respective teams, they might be the better top-tier center options to pursue.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.