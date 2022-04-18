Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Alex Barutha

Pascal Siakam over 5.5 assists (-134) – FanDuel, 1:30 PM CT

Gary Trent and Scottie Barnes aren't playing Monday, so there's value to be had on Toronto's player props. With those two off the court, Siakam averages 6.9 assists per 36 minutes. He played 40 minutes in Game 1, and there's a chance he'll play more in a desperate Game 2, so it seems like he could get closer to eight or nine assists.

OG Anunoby over 17.5 points (+100)

This follows the same logic as the Siakam prop. With Trent and Barnes off the floor, Anunoby 17.1 shot attempts and 21.4 points per 36 minutes. He played only 33 minutes in Game 1, and like Siakam, I think he'll need to trend closer to 40 in Game 2. Ultimately, he's one of the few Raptors options that's a playoff-caliber offensive player.

Bojan Bogdanovic over 18.5 points (-122)

Bogdanovic was the clear second option for Utah in Game 1, and he was strong against size mismatches, notably hitting a smaller defender with a perfect drop step after backing him down for five feet. He can obviously get hot from three as well. Donovan Mitchell is going to control the offense, and Mike Conley will keep things composed, but Bogdanovic should continue being the second-leading scorer for the Jazz in this series.

Warriors +76ers to win (-137)

From what I saw in the first two games of these series, I would be shocked if either team lost in Game 2. Philly is notably going up against a weakened Toronto, as Gary Trent and Scottie Barnes are out. Meanwhile, the Nuggets looked completely lost on defense and helpless on offense against the Warriors, who didn't even get a good game out of Steph Curry. Both the Nuggets and Raptors will adjust, as teams do in the playoffs, but I don't think it'll be enough, especially on the road.

Nick Whalen

Golden State -7.0 vs. Denver – DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:00 PM CT

Despite trailing at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors took Game 1 in runaway fashion, and I think we see a similar result tonight. Denver shot 46 percent from the field, only committed 10 turnovers, got 24 points from Will Barton and still fell by 16 points. Granted, Jordan Poole likely won't go for 30 points on 13 shots again, but it's reasonable to expect Golden State to get more out of Stephen Curry (16 points on 13 shots in 22 minutes Saturday). Without Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, Denver is simply overmatched in this series. Give me the Warriors with the points.

Philadelphia -7.5 vs. Toronto – DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:00 PM CT

I'm riding with another big home favorite in Game 2. I so badly want to convince myself that Toronto can make this a series, but with Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent both expected to sit out, the odds are stacked against them. Even without those two pieces, the Raptors should be able to keep this game more competitive than Saturday's blowout, but losing two starters – and likely Thaddeus Young, as well – will really expose their lack of depth – especially in the backcourt. Philly played a near-perfect Game 1 (51% FG, 16-32 3Pt, only three turnovers), so some regression may be coming, but Toronto is banged up enough that it won't matter.

Ken Crites

I'm taking the OVER on OG Anunoby scoring 16.5 points (-115) – on BetMGM at 3pm ET

The Raptors are missing Scottie Barnes (ankle) and most likely Gary Trent (illness). That frees up shots and more minutes for Anunoby, who averaged 17.1 points on the season. Expect Anunoby to hoist seven or more three-point attempts in a desperate attempt to match Philly's firepower. Anunoby had 20 points in Toronto's Game 1 loss.

Kirien Sprecher

Fred VanVleet OVER 27.5 Pts + Asts (-125) – FanDuel Sportsbook 12:45 PM

VanVleet totaled just 18 points and six assists in Game 1, but he took just 12 shots. With Gary Trent likely sidelined due to an illness, the Raptors will need everything they can get out of VanVleet, so I'm expecting him to take at least 20 shots in Game 2. When the point guard has attempted at least 20 shots this season (13 games), he's averaged 30.0 points and 2.3 assists per game.