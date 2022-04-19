RotoWire Partners
FanDuel Sportsbook: Tuesday NBA Picks

FanDuel Sportsbook: Tuesday NBA Picks

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
April 19, 2022

This article is part of our FanDuel Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Wolves at Grizzlies 4-leg parlay (+926)

Hawks at Heat 3-leg parlay (+569)

  • Trae Young under 25.5 points
    • 12 shots and 7 free throws in Game 1
  • Duncan Robinson over 9.5 points
    • 10 shots and 1 free throw in Game 1
  • Tyler Herro under 18.5 points
    • 11 shots and 0 free throws in Game 1

Pelicans at Suns 3-leg parlay (+618)

  • Chris Paul over 16.5 points
    • 16 shots and 2 free throws in Game 1
  • CJ McCollum over 25.5 points
    • 25 shots and 6 free throws in Game 1
  • Jonas Valanciunas over 16.5 points
    • 21 shots and 6 free throws in Game 1

Nick Whalen

Miami Heat -7.0 vs. Atlanta Hawks – FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 PM CT

Trae Young had one of the worst games of his life Sunday, and the Heat drained 18 three-pointers, but the overall result didn't feel like much of an anomaly to me. Miami is clearly the better, deeper and more talented team, and while Young will be better in Game 2, I don't think Atlanta has nearly enough to slow down the Heat. With Clint Capela out, John Collins still working his way back and Bogdan Bogdanovic banged up, Miami should cruise to a 2-0 series lead.

Phoenix Suns -10.0 vs. New Orleans Pelicans – FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 PM CT

This number may be climbing into uncomfortable territory, but I'm still happy to lay the points with the Suns. Phoenix did let New Orleans crawl back into Game 1, but Chris Paul immediately slammed the door shut with a 17-point fourth quarter en route to 30 points and 10 assists. I think we see a more complete effort from the Suns, who got very little from their supporting cast in Game 1. Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Cameron Payne combined to go 0-of-11 from three. It also says a lot that Phoenix was out-rebounded 55 to 35 and still won by double-digits. Take the Suns with the points and consider parlaying the two favorites at +264 on FanDuel.

Ken Crites

I'm taking the OVER on Max Strus scoring 10.5 (-122 on FanDuel as of 3:15pm ET)

This series might be over, with the Hawks missing Clint Capela and John Collins rusty after a five-week absence. Strus has averaged 12.0 points a game over his past nine games. In Game 1, Strus shot only 1-of-5 from behind the arc. I expect some positive regression tonight – he shot 41% from three this season.

I'm taking the OVER on Bam Adebayo grabbing 9.5 rebounds (-120 on FD as of 3:15pm)

My only fear here is a Heat blowout where Bam gets to rest.  Otherwise, with Capela out, he should have an easy time in the paint versus second-year center Onyeka Okongwu.  For the season, Bam averaged 10.1 rebounds per contest.  Why should that stop now?

Kirien Sprecher

Ja Morant 30+ Pts/Memphis To Win (+144) FanDuel Sportsbook 12:30 PM

Grizzlies are seven-point home favorites for a second straight game and by adding Morant to reach at least 30 points we get this ticket to plus-money. Morant scored 32 in Game 1 and finished with at least 30 points 25 times this season, with the Grizzlies winning 17 of those contests. After a disappointing effort in Game 1, I expect Memphis to lean on its best player to even the series, so Morant should garner plenty of opportunities and just needs to submit an efficient performance to reach the 30-point plateau.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
NBA Podcast: Warriors 3.0, Sixers Rolling, Poole vs. Maxey vs. Herro + Who Has the Best Roster in the NBA?
NBA Podcast: Warriors 3.0, Sixers Rolling, Poole vs. Maxey vs. Herro + Who Has the Best Roster in the NBA?
DraftKings Video: Best Bets, Top DFS Plays for Tuesday's Three-Game NBA Slate
DraftKings Video: Best Bets, Top DFS Plays for Tuesday's Three-Game NBA Slate
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks
FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays
DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet
Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks
Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks