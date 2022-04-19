FanDuel Sportsbook: Tuesday NBA Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Wolves at Grizzlies 4-leg parlay (+926)

Anthony Edwards over 24.5 points 23 shots and 8 free throws in Game 1

Malik Beasley over 11.5 points 14 shots and 4 free throws in Game 1

Jaren Jackson over 14.5 points 13 shots and 5 free throws in Game 1

D'Angelo Russell under 18.5 points 11 shots and 5 free throws in Game 1



Hawks at Heat 3-leg parlay (+569)

Trae Young under 25.5 points 12 shots and 7 free throws in Game 1

Duncan Robinson over 9.5 points 10 shots and 1 free throw in Game 1

Tyler Herro under 18.5 points 11 shots and 0 free throws in Game 1



Pelicans at Suns 3-leg parlay (+618)

Chris Paul over 16.5 points 16 shots and 2 free throws in Game 1

CJ McCollum over 25.5 points 25 shots and 6 free throws in Game 1

Jonas Valanciunas over 16.5 points 21 shots and 6 free throws in Game 1



Nick Whalen

Miami Heat -7.0 vs. Atlanta Hawks – FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 PM CT

Trae Young had one of the worst games of his life Sunday, and the Heat drained 18 three-pointers, but the overall result didn't feel like much of an anomaly to me. Miami is clearly the better, deeper and more talented team, and while Young will be better in Game 2, I don't think Atlanta has nearly enough to slow down the Heat. With Clint Capela out, John Collins still working his way back and Bogdan Bogdanovic banged up, Miami should cruise to a 2-0 series lead.

Phoenix Suns -10.0 vs. New Orleans Pelicans – FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 PM CT

This number may be climbing into uncomfortable territory, but I'm still happy to lay the points with the Suns. Phoenix did let New Orleans crawl back into Game 1, but Chris Paul immediately slammed the door shut with a 17-point fourth quarter en route to 30 points and 10 assists. I think we see a more complete effort from the Suns, who got very little from their supporting cast in Game 1. Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Cameron Payne combined to go 0-of-11 from three. It also says a lot that Phoenix was out-rebounded 55 to 35 and still won by double-digits. Take the Suns with the points and consider parlaying the two favorites at +264 on FanDuel.

Ken Crites

I'm taking the OVER on Max Strus scoring 10.5 (-122 on FanDuel as of 3:15pm ET)

This series might be over, with the Hawks missing Clint Capela and John Collins rusty after a five-week absence. Strus has averaged 12.0 points a game over his past nine games. In Game 1, Strus shot only 1-of-5 from behind the arc. I expect some positive regression tonight – he shot 41% from three this season.

I'm taking the OVER on Bam Adebayo grabbing 9.5 rebounds (-120 on FD as of 3:15pm)

My only fear here is a Heat blowout where Bam gets to rest. Otherwise, with Capela out, he should have an easy time in the paint versus second-year center Onyeka Okongwu. For the season, Bam averaged 10.1 rebounds per contest. Why should that stop now?

Kirien Sprecher

Ja Morant 30+ Pts/Memphis To Win (+144) – FanDuel Sportsbook 12:30 PM

Grizzlies are seven-point home favorites for a second straight game and by adding Morant to reach at least 30 points we get this ticket to plus-money. Morant scored 32 in Game 1 and finished with at least 30 points 25 times this season, with the Grizzlies winning 17 of those contests. After a disappointing effort in Game 1, I expect Memphis to lean on its best player to even the series, so Morant should garner plenty of opportunities and just needs to submit an efficient performance to reach the 30-point plateau.