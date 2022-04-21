DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MEM (-1.5) at MIN, O/U: 236.5

DAL at UTA (-7), O/U: 210.5

GSW (-2) at DEN, O/U: 223.5

Grizzlies-Timberwolves is expected to be the highest-scoring game of the night and also features great picks through all price tiers.

Despite Jalen Brunson's heroics in Game 2, the fate of the Mavs will hinge largely on the status of Luka Doncic (questionable). The Jazz had plenty of success on their home court during the regular season and will be looking to put the clamps on the series by continuing that trend.

The Warriors are up 2-0 on the Nuggets, but they face Game 3 on the road, which will be a different challenge. The Warriors went 22-19 on the road during the regular season, which was significantly worse than their home record.

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Luka Doncic (calf), Frank Ntilikina (mouth): Questionable

If Doncic remains out, Spencer Dinwiddie will get another start, while Jalen Brunson also has to step up.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($8,900)

Curry came off the bench and played just over 20 minutes in Games 1 and 2, but he managed to lead the team in scoring in Game 2, with 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting. He should be looking for at least a minor increase in playing time for Game 3, and he poses an incredibly tough matchup for the Nuggets' backcourt.

Donovan Mitchell ($8,400)

Mitchell topped 30 points in Games 1 and 2 in Dallas, and he should be ready to help the Jazz take control of the series on their home court. He has gone over 40 DK points in seven of his last 10 outings.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Edwards ($8,200)

Edwards totaled 54.4 DK points in Game 1 in Memphis, and despite a rough outing for the Timberwolves in Game 2, he led the team with 20 points. Edwards has an advantage in his individual matchups and should benefit from being back on his home court.

Draymond Green ($6,700)

Green has a tough job against the Nuggets' frontcourt, but he manages to contribute across the stat sheet with his hustle and playmaking. He produced 39.5 DK points in Game 1, but finished with just 24.8 DK points in Game 2.

Nikola Jokic ($11,200)

Jokic has a size advantage against the Warriors' frontcourt, and he has made the most of it by topping 50 DK points in each of the last two games. He has to come up big as the Nuggets return home to Denver, trailing the series 0-2.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant ($9,800)

Morant showed he can excel in his matchup against the Timberwolves' backcourt, as he topped 50 DK points in both Games 1 and 2 in Memphis. He has to come up big in Game 3 to help the Grizzlies earn a road win and reclaim home-court advantage in the series.

Value Picks

Maxi Kleber ($4,600)

Kleber came up huge with 41 DK points in Game 2. He will continue to be a key factor for the Mavs, as they need his size to match up against the Jazz frontcourt.

Brandon Clarke ($4,700)

Clarke totaled 13 points in each of the last two games, and he topped 30 DK points in two of his last three outings.

Royce O'Neale ($4,000)

O'Neale logged 30.3 DK points in Game 2 in Dallas, and he should continue to find an advantage against the Mavs' relatively undersized frontcourt.

Jordan Clarkson ($4,900)

Clarkson poured in 21 points off the bench in the Jazz's last game. He has a favorable matchup against the Mavs' second unit and the benefit of home-court advantage.

Monte Morris ($4,700)

Morris has his hands full against the Warriors' backcourt, but he surpassed 20 DK points in both Games 1 and 2. The Nuggets are back home for Game 3, which is in Morris' favor.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.