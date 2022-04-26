DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
ATL at MIA (-7), O/U: 218
MIN at MEM (-6), O/U: 233
NOP at PHX (-6), O/U: 215
The Heat have home-court advantage as they look to close out their series. They have done a great job defensively and it will be a tough task for the Hawks to get momentum to swing in their favor.
The Timberwolves-Grizzlies is expected to be another high-scoring game and both lineups offer reliable picks through all price tiers.
The Pelicans' top scorers will have to come up big to be competitive in Phoenix, while the Suns need to rely on a more balanced approach to offset the absence of Devin Booker.
Injuries to Monitor
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Clint Capela (knee): Questionable
Lou Williams (back): OUT
Delon Wright and Danilo Gallinari are in line for a boost.
MIA - Caleb Martin (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf): Questionable
Kyle Lowry (hamstring): OUT
Gabe Vincent will get more responsibility in the absence of Lowry. Max Strus, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson also have to step up.
MEM - Ziaire Williams (eye): Questionable
Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton could pick up additional playing time.
PHX - Devin Booker (hamstring): OUT
Cameron Johnson is up for another start.
Elite Players
Guards
Chris Paul ($9,900)
Paul had a tough time in the Suns' last game, as he finished with just 26.8 DK points, but he put up impressive numbers in the first three games of the series, including two in which he went beyond 55 DK points. He has to get back on track for Game 5 and lead the way in the absence of Devin Booker.
CJ McCollum ($8,500)
McCollum is averaging 24.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals through the last four games, including two where he topped 50 DK points. He has an advantage against the Suns' short-handed backcourt.
Forwards/Centers
Brandon Ingram ($8,900)
Ingram has been dominant in his first-round series against the Suns, averaging 29.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists through four games. He turned in a monstrous effort in Game 2, generating 69.3 DK points.
Jimmy Butler ($9,200)
Butler surpassed 64 DK points in two of the last four games, and he has to keep it up as Kyle Lowry remains sidelined. Butler has home-court advantage and momentum on his side, as the Heat look to close out their series against the Hawks.
Deandre Ayton ($7,900)
Ayton has to step up for the Suns and help account for the missing offense of Devin Booker. Ayton topped 60 DK points in one game so far during the first-round series, and he is averaging 20.5 points through four games.
Expected Chalk
Ja Morant ($9,900)
Morant exceeded 50 DK points in three of the last four games, including an impressive performance in Game 3, where he recorded a triple-double. The Grizzlies are back home in Game 5, which gives Morant an advantage, as he had a much easier time scoring the ball in Games 1 and 2 at home, compared to Games 3 and 4 on the road.
Value Picks
JaVale McGee ($3,900)
McGee topped 20 DK points in the last two games, and he is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last four games
Herbert Jones ($4,800)
Jones is averaging 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the last four games, including a great performance in his last outing, where he logged 30 DK points.
Max Strus ($4,600)
Strus has been a key contributor for the Heat lately, and he went over 24 DK points in each of the last three games.
Delon Wright ($3,900)
Wright exceeded 19 DK points in four straight games against the Heat.
Tyus Jones ($4,200)
Jones topped 19 DK points in each of the last four games against the Timberwolves .