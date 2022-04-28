DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI (-1.5) at TOR, O/U: 211

PHX (-2) at NOP, O/U: 213.5

DAL (-1) at UTA, O/U: 209.5

The Raptors have home-court advantage and momentum in their favor as they look to avoid elimination, which should result in a full effort and good value through their core rotation.

The Pelicans' top contributors should be able to get a good rhythm on their home court, while the Suns need another team effort to find continued success in the absence of Devin Booker.

The Jazz held the Mavs below 100 points in both of their wins so far in the series, and they need to lock in defensively with their season on the line.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Matisse Thybulle (not injury related): OUT

Georges Niang and Shake Milton are up for extra playing time without Thybulle.

TOR - Fred VanVleet (hip): Doubtful

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa are in line for a boost.

PHX - Devin Booker (hamstring): OUT

Cameron Johnson is up for another start.

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul ($9,300)

Paul topped 50 DK points for the third time in the series in Game 5, as he helped lead the way in the absence of Devin Booker. He has to step up again to give the Suns a chance at closing out the series on the road in Game 6. He is averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 2.0 steals through the last five games.

CJ McCollum ($8,600)

McCollum surpassed 40 DK points in four of the last five games, including Games 2 and 3, where he topped 50 DK points. He has home-court advantage in Game 6 and has to step up to help the Pelicans keep their season alive.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram ($9,000)

Ingram is averaging 28.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last five games. He logged 69.3 DK points, as he came up just shy of a triple-double in Game 2, and he needs to bring his best with the Pelicans' season on the line.

Pascal Siakam ($9,200)

Siakam has been great in the first round, averaging 22.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, going over 45 DK points in two straight wins. The Raptors are home for Game 6, trailing the series, 3-2, and Siakam needs to come up big with the season in the balance.

Jonas Valanciunas ($7,500)

Valanciunas is averaging 15.4 points, 15.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the first-round. He went over 50 DK points two times, including in the Pelicans' last home game.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($11,000)

Doncic exceeded 50 DK points in each of the last two games. He logged 30-point double-doubles and shot at least 50 percent from the field in both outings. The Mavs have a chance to close out the series and advance to the second round, but Doncic needs to be the one to lead the way on the road in Utah.

Value Picks

Precious Achiuwa ($4,600)

Achiuwa generated 32.3 DK points in the Raptors' last game, which marked the second time he topped 30 in the series.

Cameron Johnson ($4,900)

Johnson surpassed 25 DK points in the last two games, and he is up for another extended opportunity in the absence of Booker.

Jae Crowder ($4,700)

Crowder has been solid through the first round, averaging 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in five games. He topped 19 DK points in four of the five outings.

Reggie Bullock ($5,000)

Bullock has not been short of 24 DK points yet in the playoffs, as he is averaging 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals over five games against the Jazz.

Cameron Payne ($3,600)

Payne turned in 21.8 DK points in the last game, as he continues to see steady minutes off the bench.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.