Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We only have one game in the NBA on Friday, and it should be a good one. The Grizzlies, who have a 3-2 lead in what has been a wild series against the Timberwolves, will try to advance to the second round on the road. Minnesota's blown multiple big leads throughout the series and will be trying to force a Game 7 that would be played Sunday in Memphis. Since there's only one matchup, that means we'll be using the Yahoo single-game contest.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored, the Superstar at 1.5X and the Star at 1.2X. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Ja Morant ($44): Following a meager 11 points in Game 4, Morant stormed back with 30 points on Tuesday. He's had his offensive ups and downs throughout this series, but he's also averaged 8.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals. That makes Morant one of the top options for a multiplier position.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($35): After living at the free-throw line in Game 4, Towns got to the charity stripe nine more times in Game 5 and knocked down all nine on his way to scoring 28 points. The only real concern with adding him to one of these important positions is that he could get into foul trouble like he did in Game 2. Towns has also accumulated at least five fouls in a game three times this series. Still, the risk could be worth the potential for a lofty return.

Desmond Bane ($28): The Grizzlies would not be on the brink of advancing to the second round without Bane. He's been a monster from behind the arc by shooting 46.8 percent. He's even had two matchups where he's drained at least seven three-pointers. Although Bane's contributions outside of the scoring column are usually muted, he can still score enough to provide value at this salary. He's probably a better option for the Star spot as opposed to the Megastar or Superstar.

FLEX PLAYS

Brandon Clarke ($20): After logging 24 minutes in the series opener, Steven Adams has disappeared in this series. It's not a good matchup for him given Towns' ability to play on the perimeter. Adams hasn't played more than four minutes since Game 1, and he's already been ruled out for Friday while in the health and safety protocols. With his playing time declining, Clarke has registered at least 32.0 Yahoo points in three straight games.

Jarred Vanderbilt ($13): After averaging 25 minutes during the regular season, Vanderbilt logged a combined 28 minutes over the first two games this series. He's moved back into a more prominent role playing 30 minutes a night across the last three. That's enabled Vanderbilt to produce at least 29.1 Yahoo points twice.

PLAYER TO AVOID

D'Angelo Russell ($25): If the Timberwolves can't come back to take this series, Russell's struggles are going to be a big reason why. He's shot just 32.3 percent from the field, leaving him with an average of 13.0 points per game. Given that Russell's salary doesn't come at much of a discount, he might be too risky of an option.

