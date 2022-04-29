RotoWire Partners
WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Plays

WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Plays

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
April 29, 2022

This article is part of our WynnBET Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Grizzlies at Timberwolves under 229.0 points (-108) WynnBET, 3:35 PM CT

Since the ridiculous 247 total from Game 1, the combined scores have been 220, 199, 237, 220 for a 219.0 average. I think as these teams continue to lock in on adjustments, the defense will get better, resulting in potentially lower scores.

Ken Crites

I'm taking the OVER on Ja Morant grabbing 7.5 rebounds  (WYNNBET -130 as of 3:45pm EST)

Through five games this series, Morant is averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. 'Nuff said. I expect the star point guard will again see monster minutes unless he gets into foul trouble.  Remember, JJJ is a mediocre rebounder (5.8 boards per game).  Everyone needs to hit the glass for Memphis, especially with Adams riding the pine.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Jokic Tops Way-Too-Early Top-150 Fantasy Basketball Rankings for 2022-23
Jokic Tops Way-Too-Early Top-150 Fantasy Basketball Rankings for 2022-23
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks
DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet
FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays
DraftKings Sportsbook: Thursday NBA Picks
DraftKings Sportsbook: Thursday NBA Picks
FanDuel NBA: Thursday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Thursday Value Plays