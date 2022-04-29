WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Plays

This article is part of our WynnBET Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Grizzlies at Timberwolves under 229.0 points (-108) – WynnBET, 3:35 PM CT

Since the ridiculous 247 total from Game 1, the combined scores have been 220, 199, 237, 220 for a 219.0 average. I think as these teams continue to lock in on adjustments, the defense will get better, resulting in potentially lower scores.

Ken Crites

I'm taking the OVER on Ja Morant grabbing 7.5 rebounds (WYNNBET -130 as of 3:45pm EST)

Through five games this series, Morant is averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. 'Nuff said. I expect the star point guard will again see monster minutes unless he gets into foul trouble. Remember, JJJ is a mediocre rebounder (5.8 boards per game). Everyone needs to hit the glass for Memphis, especially with Adams riding the pine.