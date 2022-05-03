DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at BOS (-4.5), O/U: 215

GSW (-2) at MEM, O/U: 227.5

Without Khris Middleton, there is more value to go around in the Bucks' lineup. Meanwhile, the Celtics' usual leaders might have a tough time once again against the Milwaukee defense.

The Warriors-Grizzlies is expected to be another hard-fought showdown. Stars on both sides should be up for continued success, while mid and value-priced options in both lineups can produce reliable scoring.

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - George Hill (abdomen), Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen have to step up off the bench. Bobby Portis is up for another start.

BOS - Marcus Smart (quadriceps): Questionable

Derrick White is in line for a boost if Smart is sidelined.

GSW - Andre Iguodala (neck): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter pick up more responsibility.

MEM - Desmond Bane (back), Ziaire Williams (knee): Questionable

Steven Adams (COVID-19): OUT

De'Anthony Melton and Tyus Jones are up for more action in the backcourt. Brandon Clarke continues to see a greater role in the absence of Stevens.

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant ($10,100)

Morant put on a show in Game 1 against the Warriors, as he generated 68.3 DK points with 34 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 38 minutes of action. He has to come up big again to help the Grizzlies avoid falling into an 0-2 hole before heading out on the road for Games 3 and 4.

Klay Thompson ($7,000)

Thompson is listed as probable. He is averaging 21.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals through the playoffs, and he topped 40 DK points in two of the last three games. He finished with 28.3 DK points in Game 1 in Memphis.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum ($9,800)

Despite a very tough matchup against the Bucks, Tatum managed 42 DK points in Game 1 in Boston. He has another chance to lead the Celtics at home before they have to head to Milwaukee, where the challenge will only become greater.

Draymond Green ($6,500)

Green played just 17 minutes in Game 1 in Memphis before he was ejected during the second quarter due to a Flagrant 2 foul. He still managed to produce 21 DK points in the shortened appearance, and he should be back in full swing for Game 2.

Jaren Jackson ($6,100)

Jackson had his best game of the playoffs so far in Game 1 against the Warriors, as he finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds. He's topped 30 DK points in four of the Grizzlies seven playoff games.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400)

Antetokounmpo came up huge in Game 1 in Boston, with 24 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks to mark his second career playoff triple-double. He is averaging 27.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 blocks over six playoff games, including three in which he exceeded 60 DK points. He needs to keep it up as the Bucks remain without their second-leading scorer Khris Middleton.

Value Picks

Brook Lopez ($4,800)

Lopez came up with 26.5 DK points in Game 1 against the Celtics. He is averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks through the playoffs.

Grant Williams ($4,000)

Williams continues to pick up regular playing time off the bench, averaging 29.4 minutes per game through the playoffs. He went over 25 DK points in two of the last five games.

Grayson Allen ($4,700)

Allen had a solid outing in Game 1 in Boston, with 11 points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals, in 29 minutes of action. He will continue to get a boost in the absence of Middleton.

Pat Connaughton ($3,800)

Connaughton is averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists, in 22 minutes per game in the playoffs. He also has more opportunity to step up without Middleton in the lineup.

Tyus Jones ($3,800)

Jones was quiet in Game 1 against the Warriors, but he will continue to play a key role off the bench. He is averaging 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals over seven games in the playoffs.

