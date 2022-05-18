RotoWire Partners
NBA Expert Picks Today: Best NBA Bets For Wednesday, May 18

NBA Expert Picks Today: Best NBA Bets For Wednesday, May 18

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
May 18, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Steph Curry under 3.5 threes (+124) vs. Mavericks

FanDuel, 1:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Mavericks allowed the fewest made threes to opponents during the regular season (10.9 per game). Curry himself struggled to hit the long ball against Dallas during the year, hitting only 10 total threes in four appearances. I think the Mavericks will continue to key in on Curry, forcing him to settle for tough threes or chase him off the line. With that being the case, I could also hear an argument for Curry over 5.5 assists (-142), assuming he's driving and kicking more often than usual.

Dallas Mavericks +5.5 (-110) at Golden State Warriors

DraftKings, 2:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: I'd be lying if I said I feel like I have a great read on this game. I don't know that Dallas comes away with a win, but I think the Mavs can keep it close. With two full days off since Sunday's Game 7 demolition of Phoenix, Luka Doncic and Co. should be fresh enough that the Warriors' rest advantage isn't a major factor. In order to hang with Golden State, Dallas will need its role players to continue draining threes, but with Doncic penetrating and creating open looks, that may not be too much to ask.

Dorian Finney-Smith under 11.5 points (+100) vs. GSW

FanDuel, 3:15 PM CT

Ken Crites: Finney-Smith is a defensive stopper and an after-thought in the Dallas offense.  In the Mavs' last three games versus Phoenix, the wing averaged 5.7 points per contest and Dallas went 2-1.  Both of those Dallas wins were blowouts, meaning I don't think Dallas feels any urgency to create shots for DFS.  I'm taking the under.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
Around the Association: Heat Take Game 1 + Prop Bets for Mavs-Warriors Game 1
Around the Association: Heat Take Game 1 + Prop Bets for Mavs-Warriors Game 1
DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Western Conference Finals Game 1
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Western Conference Finals Game 1
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
NBA Mock Draft: Magic Pick First In 2022 Post-Lottery Mock
NBA Mock Draft: Magic Pick First In 2022 Post-Lottery Mock
NBA Podcast: Draft Lottery + Conference Finals Preview with James Anderson
NBA Podcast: Draft Lottery + Conference Finals Preview with James Anderson