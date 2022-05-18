NBA Expert Picks Today: Best NBA Bets For Wednesday, May 18

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Steph Curry under 3.5 threes (+124) vs. Mavericks

FanDuel, 1:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Mavericks allowed the fewest made threes to opponents during the regular season (10.9 per game). Curry himself struggled to hit the long ball against Dallas during the year, hitting only 10 total threes in four appearances. I think the Mavericks will continue to key in on Curry, forcing him to settle for tough threes or chase him off the line. With that being the case, I could also hear an argument for Curry over 5.5 assists (-142), assuming he's driving and kicking more often than usual.

Dallas Mavericks +5.5 (-110) at Golden State Warriors

DraftKings, 2:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: I'd be lying if I said I feel like I have a great read on this game. I don't know that Dallas comes away with a win, but I think the Mavs can keep it close. With two full days off since Sunday's Game 7 demolition of Phoenix, Luka Doncic and Co. should be fresh enough that the Warriors' rest advantage isn't a major factor. In order to hang with Golden State, Dallas will need its role players to continue draining threes, but with Doncic penetrating and creating open looks, that may not be too much to ask.

Dorian Finney-Smith under 11.5 points (+100) vs. GSW

FanDuel, 3:15 PM CT

Ken Crites: Finney-Smith is a defensive stopper and an after-thought in the Dallas offense. In the Mavs' last three games versus Phoenix, the wing averaged 5.7 points per contest and Dallas went 2-1. Both of those Dallas wins were blowouts, meaning I don't think Dallas feels any urgency to create shots for DFS. I'm taking the under.