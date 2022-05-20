Yahoo DFS Basketball: Western Conference Finals Game 2

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals tips off Friday after 9:00 p.m. EDT, with the Warriors playing host to the Mavericks. Coming off a convincing 112-87 Game 1 win, the Warriors will be looking to double their series lead at home. Let's discuss some players to consider for Yahoo's single-game contest Friday.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5x their fantasy points. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2x their fantasy points.

Multipliers

Luka Doncic ($55): Doncic was held in check in Game 1, but Dallas' superstar should bounce back with a better performance in Game 2. Prior to mustering a measly 30.4 fantasy points in the series opener, Doncic had scored 55 or more fantasy points in six of the previous eight games, including a pair of performances with over 69. He's a nightly threat to flirt with a triple-double while pouring in around 30 points.

Stephen Curry ($37): Curry has totaled at least 43.4 fantasy points in seven of his last nine games, as he's finding a way to contribute significantly on a nightly basis. His 12 rebounds in Game 1 against Dallas were Curry's high-water mark for this postseason, but his bread's usually buttered with points and assists. He's scored 30-plus points in four of his last nine games and dished between four and eight dimes in every outing over that stretch.

Draymond Green ($24): Green's well-rounded skill set allows him to accrue fantasy value in a variety of ways. Look no further than his output over the last two games – 12.0 PPG, 12.0 RPG and 5.5 APG to go along with three steals and a block over that stretch. Unlike most other players in this price range, Green can soundly outplay his valuation even when he's having a poor night offensively.

Flex Plays

Reggie Bullock ($13): Bullock is far from the flashiest player in this series, but his 3-and-D abilities make him a nice complementary piece and earn Bullock significant minutes on the wing for Dallas. In the Mavericks' 14 playoff games, Bullock has played fewer than 32 minutes only once while exceeding 40 on seven different occasions. Given all that run, it's hard not to rack up enough stats to outplay such a modest valuation. Bullock has exceeded 21 fantasy points in 10 of 14 games this postseason, thanks in part to notching at least one steal in all but two games.

Kevon Looney ($12): After snagging 22 rebounds in the closeout game against Memphis, Looney delivered a well-rounded performance in the series opener against Dallas. He had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 28 minutes of playing time Wednesday, and Looney should continue to easily outplay his $12 valuation if given the requisite playing time. Facing a Mavericks team with plenty of rotation big men for Looney to match up against, he's likely to keep playing significant minutes.

Player to Avoid

Jordan Poole ($28): Poole has proven to be an excellent perimeter scorer, but he can't quite match the explosiveness of Curry or Klay Thompson in that department, and Poole's contributions in other categories are limited. Curry and Green both handle the ball more than Poole does, and they both have superior playmaking ability. If Poole's shot isn't falling, he's likely to be a drain on your lineup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.