Yahoo DFS Basketball: Western Conference Finals Game 4

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals tip off Tuesday after 9:00 p.m. ET, with the Warriors looking to close out the Mavericks in Dallas. Golden State leads the series 3-0, but the home crowd will try to will Dallas to a victory as the Mavericks try to avoid getting swept. Let's discuss some players to consider for Yahoo's single-game contest Tuesday.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5x their fantasy points. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2x their fantasy points.

Multipliers

Luka Doncic ($56): After a quiet series opener, Doncic has been tremendous in two subsequent games, scoring 40-plus points in each and averaging 66.9 fantasy points. He's likely to post another superb performance with Dallas' season on the line at home, so Doncic will likely see nearly universal usage in the Megastar slot.

Stephen Curry ($37): Doncic is the obvious Megastar option, while Curry's the chalk play for the Superstar spot. Curry has scored at least 44.4 fantasy points in every game this series, and he's totaled fewer than 43.4 only once in the last eight. The best shooter in league history is also a complete player, as evidenced by Curry's averages of 28.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG and 6.7 APG in this series.

Andrew Wiggins ($23): Wiggins has had a surprisingly strong series on both ends. He's averaging 20.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 3.7 APG while also spending significant time guarding Doncic. Whenever he's matched up on Doncic at the offensive end, Wiggins is making Dallas' superstar expend energy on defense by attacking him 1-on-1. That approach has been effective for both Wiggins and the Warriors all series, so expect to see another aggressive game out of the former No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Wiggins has quietly topped 31 fantasy points in seven of his last eight games as an integral piece of Golden State's success this postseason.

Flex Plays

Kevon Looney ($15): Nobody has provided better bang for the buck in this series than Looney, who has put forth averages of 13.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG and 3.3 APG. His ability to clean the glass against a Dallas team without a true center should continue to earn Looney plenty of minutes, and the Mavericks are having trouble containing him inside on putbacks and rim runs.

Otto Porter ($10): If you're looking to catch lightning in a bottle at the minimum $10 valuation, Porter could provide it. He did so in Game 2, posting 30.4 fantasy points after totaling a solid 21.7 in Game 1. Porter was limited to less than seven minutes of court time in Game 3 before exiting the game due to a foot injury. He was initially listed as doubtful for Game 4 but has subsequently been upgraded to questionable. Golden State's role players have consistently outplayed Dallas' in this series, and Porter could help continue that trend if he's able to suit up and log his usual allotment of minutes. If he does play, the injury situation will likely keep his rostership level very low.

Player to Avoid

Jordan Poole ($27): Poole has posted some decent scoring totals but generally been held in check in this series, averaging 17.3 PPG along with a paltry 2.7 RPG and 3.0 APG. All the other players in this price range are either even more explosive scorers or deliver more well-rounded stat lines, while Poole hasn't gotten the opportunity to carry Golden State's offense for extended stretches, scoring 20-plus points only once in his last six games.

