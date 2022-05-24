NBA Best Bets Today: Free Expert Picks, Props and Parlays for Tuesday, May 24

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Andrew Wiggins over 25.5 points + rebounds + assists (+100)

BetMGM, 12:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Wiggins has been great for the Warriors all series. He's gotten more credit for what he's done defensively, but he's still averaging 20.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists, not to mention two double-doubles in the past four games. In this series, he's taken at least 14 shots every game, gotten at least five rebounds and handed out at least three assists. I think he'll continue to have a big role while Dallas continues to try to force the ball out of the hands of Curry and Thompson.

Spencer Dinwiddie over 2.5 threes (+150) vs. Warriors

FanDuel, 1:00 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is mostly just a play on the volume of threes Dinwiddie has been consistently shooting, and getting +150 makes it extra enticing. Dinwiddie is averaging 6.6 three-point attempts over the past five games and took 10 in Game 3. He's hit the over on this mark in five of the past 11 games as well. Dallas will continue to need him out there as they search for an offensive spark.

Warriors ML (+100) at Mavericks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:45 PM CT

Nick Whalen: We've already seen the Warriors lose by 40 with a chance to close out a series, so this is far from a lock, but I think that disastrous Game 5 against Memphis will serve as a lesson. The Warriors have been the better team throughout the series and have significantly more offensive firepower with Andrew Wiggins playing well and the Mavs' bench completely collapsing. With a chance to gain a major rest advantage over Boston or Miami on the line, I like the Warriors to sweep their way back to the Finals for the first time since 2019.

Dorian Finney-Smith O5.5 rebounds (+100) vs. Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:45 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Look, these are dire times. We're mere weeks away from the end of the NBA season and the longest break between seasons in several years. When it comes to Dorian Finney-Smith rebounding props, it's now or never. Finney-Smith went over this total in Games 1 and 2 before grabbing only four boards in Game 3. He has more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds for the series. If he plays his usual 38-to-42 minutes, pulling down six rebounds doesn't seem like too much to ask.

Dorian Finney-Smith under 10.5 points (-105)

DraftKings, 2:30 PM ET

Ken Crites: First, let me apologize for yesterday's horrific Celtics-Heat game. Yikes. Second, this is the third time this series I've suggested DFS scores 10 points or less. Why change a good thing? Finney-Smith has averaged 6.8 points per contest over his last six playoff appearances, just after scoring 24 points in Game 4 versus Phoenix. The Mavs are probably getting eliminated tonight, and I can't imagine Luka is going down without unloading his full bag of tricks (trying to avoid the usual gun analogy). DFS has averaged only 5.5 field goal attempts over those last six games – why would things change now?