DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at MIA (-1.5), O/U: 203.5

The Celtics pulled off a much-needed win in Game 4 and tied the series at 2-2. Both teams managed a win on the road and the series is back to square one, with the Heat looking at home-court advantage in Game 5.

Both sides continue to deal with injury trouble, which means it will be best to check who is available as close to game time as possible.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA: Tyler Herro (groin), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) - Questionable

Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin have to step up if needed.

BOS: Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams (knee) - Questionable

Payton Pritchard and Derrick White are up for a boost if Smart is out. Grant Williams and Daniel Theis get more responsibility if Williams is sidelined.

Elite Players

Guards

Kyle Lowry ($10,200)

After missing four straight games, Lowry logged 29.3 DK points in Game 3, which marked his first game back. He topped 20 minutes of playing time in each of the last two games, but he is listed as questionable for Game 5. If he is able to go, he should be up for a big night in his first home game in the conference finals.

Jaylen Brown ($15,000)

Brown is averaging 24.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the last 10 games including a 40-point outburst in Game 3. He finished with just 23.8 DK points in the last game, but he went over 40 DK points in three of the last four.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum ($16,200)

Tatum led the way for the Celtics in their last game, as he totaled 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks. It marked the sixth time he topped 50 DK points in his last 10 outings, and he is averaging 24.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals in the conference finals.

Bam Adebayo ($13,200)

Adebayo was quiet in the last game, with just 18 DK points, but he generated 63.5 in the game prior. The presence of Robert Williams (questionable) can take a toll on Adebayo's offensive output, but he should be up for a better performance in Game 5, as the Heat are back on their home court.

Al Horford ($11,700)

Horford has a good size advantage at his position, and he has made the most of it by averaging 11.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks through the series. He logged 49.5 DK points in Game 3, and the Celtics need him to continue to excel at both ends of the floor.

Expected Chalk

Jimmy Butler ($16,800)

After a stellar showing in Game 1, with 72.8 DK points, Butler slowed down considerably, with less than 20 DK points in each of the last two games. However, he needs to turn it up again as the Heat are back home, where he averaged 35.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over the first two games of the series.

Value Picks

Victor Oladipo ($8,400)

Oladipo continues to see added opportunity as the Heat deal with multiple injuries in the backcourt. He is coming off an impressive outing, where he finished with 38.5 DK points.

Derrick White ($7,500)

White came up huge, with 39 DK points in the last game, as he filled in for the sidelined Marcus Smart. White could be up for another big night, as Smart remains questionable for action.

Caleb Martin ($2,700)

Martin logged 22 DK points in the last game, and he continues to pick up substantial playing time, averaging 16.5 minutes per game in the series.

Grant Williams ($7,800)

Williams is averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists over the last 10 games, and he went over 20 DK points in two of the last three.

Daniel Theis ($1,800)

Theis gets limited time off the bench, but he could be in for a significant boost if Robert Williams is sidelined.

