RotoWire Partners
NBA Expert Picks Tonight: Free Best Bets for Game 5 of Mavericks vs. Warriors

NBA Expert Picks Tonight: Free Best Bets for Game 5 of Mavericks vs. Warriors

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Charlie Dern 
Nick Whalen 
May 26, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Warriors to win (-294) vs. Mavericks

BetMGM, 4:03 PM CT

This is the second night in a row that I'm going with the chalky selection, but Golden State's near-comeback in the fourth quarter of Game 4 felt ominous, like some sort of warning. That's not basketball analysis, but we all know what the gentleman's sweep entails. It's just a bad sign when you hold Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to 32 points and you get a combined 41 points out of Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock, and you still have to truly defend a 10-point lead at the end of the game.

Dorian Finney-Smith O5.5 rebounds (+110) at Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: We hit this same prop at the same value in Game 4, and the DraftKings Sportsbook is begging us to come back for more. Finney-Smith only grabbed six boards in 39 minutes, but for the first time this series – and for just the fourth time in 17 playoff games – he failed to pull down a single offensive board. We'll likely have to sweat this out again, but considering that he's locked into a 40-ish-minute role, I like Finney-Smith's chances to get four or five defensive boards and a couple of offensive rebounds. In Games 1 through 3, Finney-Smith had 10 combined offensive boards.

Golden State Warriors -7.0 (-110) vs. Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Warriors let Game 4 get away from them, and while they were able to claw back in the fourth quarter, it was too little too late. I expect to see a more-focused Golden State outfit at home, where the Warriors are 8-0 in the postseason with six of those eight wins coming by at least nine points.

Golden State Warriors -6.5 over Dallas Mavericks

BetMGM, 2pm ET

Ken Crites: When the Mavs won Game 4 in Dallas, they hit 20-of-43 threes (46.5%).  I just can NOT imagine them doing that again on the road.   There is no way Reggie Bullock hits six threes again.  The veteran Warriors know they need to close out this series to rest up for the Finals.  Look for the Warrior defense to tighten and for Curry to have a big game at home.

Warriors Team Total O111.5 (-115)

DraftKings, 3:32 PM CT

Charlie Dern: After Game 3, Curry and the Warriors spoke about how important it is to get the job done, finish the series, and get some rest. Though they weren't able to complete the sweep, the Warriors return home looking to finish off the Mavs in front of their home crowd. The Warriors have reached 110+ in nine of 15 playoff games thus far, five of those games happening at the Chase Center. The Mavs had their fun defending home court in Game 4, and I think the Warriors roll, making a statement heading into the NBA Finals. If the Warriors can keep this game at a high tempo, they can easily hit this over.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Charlie Dern
Charlie Dern
Charlie Dern is a breaking news contributor for RotoWire, specializing in college sports. He formerly was a beat writer for the Lakeshore Chinooks and Sports News Editor for the Badger Herald, where he covered Wisconsin men's basketball, men's hockey, and football.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
FanDuel NBA: Thursday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Thursday Value Plays
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Picks For Mavericks-Warriors Game 5
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Picks For Mavericks-Warriors Game 5
DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet
NBA Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert NBA Picks for Game 5 of Heat vs. Celtics
NBA Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert NBA Picks for Game 5 of Heat vs. Celtics
Around the Association: Mavs Dodge the Sweep + Player Props for Celtics-Heat Game 5
Around the Association: Mavs Dodge the Sweep + Player Props for Celtics-Heat Game 5
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays