NBA Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert NBA Picks for Game 6 of Heat vs. Celtics

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
May 27, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Celtics to win and Tatum to score 20+ (-255) vs. Heat

DraftKings, 1:36 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm confident Boston will win tonight, but I didn't want to bet on the large spread (-8.5), and the -435 moneyline isn't easier on the eyes. So, I'll rope in Tatum scoring his customary 20 points with the Celtics win to get things down to a manageable -255. I'm also enticed by the Heat to score fewer than 90 points at +260 since they've combined for 162 over the past two. Unfortunately, that can't be parlayed with the Tatum prop. Ultimately, I think Miami is too banged up to hang around in this series.

Boston Celtics -8.5 (-115) vs. Miami Heat

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:45 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Miami obviously needs this game to stay alive, but nothing about the Heat's effort in Games 4 or 5 implies that they have the firepower to force a Game 7. Miami looks gassed, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are struggling, and the Heat's role players can't knock down open threes. The line is a little higher than I'd like, so perhaps consider looking into an alternate spread, such as Celtics -5.5 (-190).

Marcus Smart under 1.5 steals (-245) vs. Miami Heat

FanDuel, 8am ET

Ken Crites: I love MAH-cus, but he's clearly injured.  His right foot/ankle has suffered multiple injuries.  I'm expecting a lot of Derrick White and Payton Pritchard tonight.  Boston would be wise to do what they can to get Smart healthy for the Finals, or a ECF Game 7 if necessary.  Smart has zero steals and zero blocks over his last two games.

Derrick White over 2.5 Assists (-142) vs. Miami Heat

FanDuel, 1:20 PM CT

Ken Crites: Looking past his poor outside shooting, White has stepped up his play in the ECF.  With the Spurs this season, White averaged 30.2 minutes and 5.6 assists per game. With Smart hobbled, White is looking at a similar workload tonight.  Over the last two games versus Miami, he's averaged 35 minutes and 5.5 dimes.

