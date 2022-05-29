Yahoo DFS Basketball: Heat-Celtics Game 7 Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

These Conference Finals have been disappointing for the most part, but the ending of this series has been fantastic. Game 6 was one of the best battles I've seen all year, with Miami pulling off a colossal upset in Boston. That has forced us to this Game 7, and it's tough to know what to expect from these volatile teams. The road team has won four of six, and the Celtics will have to make it five if they want to advance to the Finals.

Guards

Marcus Smart, BOS ($23)

Smart has only suffered one poor game this series, and it's strictly because he was limited to 24 minutes due to an ankle issue. The Defensive Player of the Year has scored at least 24 Yahoo points in seven of his last eight games while generating a 34-point average over that span. The one dud is keeping that average down, but 34 fantasy points from a player in this salary range is still plenty. It looks like Smart's over that ailment having logged 40 minutes in that Game 6 defeat. If he plays 40-45 minutes as we anticipate, he should be at least $30.

Kyle Lowry, MIA ($18)

Lowry has been horrible for most of these playoffs, but his Game 6 gem shows how special he can be. This is a former All-Star who averaged 31 Yahoo points during the regular season and dropped 42 fantasy points in that masterclass on Friday. The Heat need Lowry to do more in the absence of Tyler Herro, and he's proven to be a $30 player for most of his career. That makes him a heck of a value at $18, and you know he'll play 40 hard minutes in this do-or-die matchup.

Guard to Avoid

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($31)

We're going to get some studs in the next section, so we have to fade one of the big names. We're going to stay away from Jaylen because you simply can't fade Butler and Tatum. JB has been the worst of those three only averaging 32 Yahoo points per in the last three games this series. That's simply not good enough from such a high-salary player, especially with Brown taking just 13 shots in Game 6. He doesn't provide enough ancillary statistics to provide value unless he's putting up 20 shots, and that might not happen with Tatum running the show.

Forwards

Jimmy Butler, MIA ($43)

We just mentioned you can't fade Butler or Tatum. Jimmy has been the best player at times this series having produced at least 71 Yahoo points twice culminating with an 81-point effort Friday from 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. No one else can match that sort of upside, with JB averaging over 50 fantasy points these playoffs. Butler also saw 45 minutes in Game 6, and a full 48 isn't out of the question in this must-win game.

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($40)

If Butler is the first player in your lineup, Tatum must be second. JT has been carrying Boston all series with at least 40 fantasy points in nine of his last 10 games. He's registered at least 46 Yahoo points in each of the previous three games, and it's clear he's going to carry this team on his back. The simple fact is, Tatum will play 40-45 minutes, take 20-25 shots and lead the team with a 30 percent usage rate. As long as all those things happen, he needs to be used in every lineup along with Butler.

Forward to Avoid

Grant Williams, BOS ($11)

Williams has been a great value at times in the playoffs, but logging 40 combined minutes over the last two games is an ominous sign. He received over 30 minutes a night before, and it's clear Boston can't deal with his ineffectiveness on the offensive end. Williams only scored 18 combined Yahoo points in those two outings, and he's one of the lowest per-minute producers around. He barely averaged 20 fantasy points when he was playing 30-35 minutes, and we simply can't trust him if that minute total is dropping into the 20s.

Center

Al Horford, BOS ($25)

Big Al was lost in the abyss when he was rested by OKC this time last year, but he's been one of Boston's best players in this postseason run. The big man has posted at least 28 Yahoo points in 10 of his last 12 games with a 37-point average during that stretch. Playing time has been the only thing holding Horford back in the past, but 38 minutes a night makes him a near guarantee for 30-40 Yahoo points. It will be tough to squeeze in JB, JT, and Big Al, but that's been the optimal lineup for most of this series. Sticking those three in your star slots and riding value players like Lowry, Derrick White, Victor Oladipo or Max Strus seems to be the way to go.

Center to Avoid

Robert Williams, BOS ($22)

Rob-Will is one of the best per-minute producers around, but he's not getting the playing time he needs. The big man has scored 27 or fewer fantasy points in each of his last four games while seeing just 23 minutes a night. Williams can be a stud in 30 minutes, but it's hard to produce when you're playing less than half the game. It's hard to understand why that's the case, but you can't trust someone who's not fully being trusted by his coaches.

