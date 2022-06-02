DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at GSW (-4), O/U: 212.5

The Celtics and Warriors split their season series, with the road team taking the win both times.

The Warriors had a few extra days of rest coming into Game 1, and they also managed to carve their path to the Finals with two fewer games played (16), compared to the Celtics, who needed 18 games to win the first three rounds.

Injuries to Monitor

BOS: Robert Williams (knee) - Questionable

Grant Williams will get major responsibility if Williams is out.

GSW: Otto Porter (foot), Andre Iguodala (neck), Gary Payton (elbow) - Questionable

Jonathan Kuminga is in line for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($15,300)

Curry averaged 16.5 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 36 percent from the field over two games against the Celtics this season. However, he has been much better lately, averaging 25.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown ($13,800)

Brown topped 35 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, including one outing where he logged 54.8. He averaged 23.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over two games against the Warriors this season.

Forwards/Centers

Klay Thompson ($11,700)

Thompson poured in 32 points in the Warriors' last game, and he went over 30 DK points in six of the last 10 games. He scored 18 points on 33 percent shooting in one meeting with the Celtics this season.

Andrew Wiggins ($10,800)

Wiggins has stepped up in the playoffs, averaging 15.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He went over 30 DK points 10 times in 16 outings, including a playoff-high 47.3 DK points in Game 3 of the Conference Finals.

Al Horford ($11,400)

Horford is filling the stat sheet in the playoffs, with an average of 11.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He topped 33 DK points in four of the last five games.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum ($15,900)

Tatum has been stellar in the postseason, averaging 27.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He went over 50 DK points 11 times in 18 games, including each of the last four. He averaged 26.5 points and 10.0 rebounds over two meetings with the Warriors this season.

Value Picks

Draymond Green ($10,200)

Green continues to contribute across the stat sheet, averaging 8.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Kuminga ($4,200)

Kuminga's value hinges on the availability of Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala, but if either of them are out, he should pick up some decent playing time.

Grant Williams ($7,200)

Williams is averaging 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds so far in the postseason. He could be up for big minutes if Robert Williams is sidelined.

Derrick White ($8,100)

White continues to deliver off the bench, averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including two outings where he went over 35 DK points.

Jordan Poole ($9,600)

Poole is averaging 18.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists, in 30 minutes per game through the playoffs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.