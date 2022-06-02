NBA Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert Picks for NBA Finals Game 1 Celtics vs. Warriors

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Warriors moneyline (-165) vs. Celtics

DraftKings, 2:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'd be surprised if Golden State lost Game 1. They have the fresher legs and are at home, plus their offensive style is difficult to adjust to without actually playing it first. It's such a far cry from the woeful and uncreative offenses of Milwaukee and Miami, and Boston struggled with both of those. I expect Steve Kerr to have his team much more prepared for the opening of the series than Ime Udoka, as good as he's been.

Warriors -3.5 (-115) vs. Celtics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:15PM CT

Nick Whalen: Nothing flashy here for Game 1. While I'm expecting a close game and a strong effort from the Celtics, the level of competition rises in the Finals, and in a Game 1 at home, this is where the Warriors' pedigree shines through. Over the course of the series, an intangible like that will wear off, but I expect Golden State – which has a long history of winning Game 1s and is undefeated at home in these playoffs – to set the tone and jump out to a 1-0 series lead.