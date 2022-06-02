RotoWire Partners
NBA Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert Picks for NBA Finals Game 1 Celtics vs. Warriors

Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Warriors moneyline (-165) vs. Celtics

DraftKings, 2:29 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'd be surprised if Golden State lost Game 1. They have the fresher legs and are at home, plus their offensive style is difficult to adjust to without actually playing it first. It's such a far cry from the woeful and uncreative offenses of Milwaukee and Miami, and Boston struggled with both of those. I expect Steve Kerr to have his team much more prepared for the opening of the series than Ime Udoka, as good as he's been.

Warriors -3.5 (-115) vs. Celtics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:15PM CT

Nick Whalen: Nothing flashy here for Game 1. While I'm expecting a close game and a strong effort from the Celtics, the level of competition rises in the Finals, and in a Game 1 at home, this is where the Warriors' pedigree shines through. Over the course of the series, an intangible like that will wear off, but I expect Golden State – which has a long history of winning Game 1s and is undefeated at home in these playoffs – to set the tone and jump out to a 1-0 series lead.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
