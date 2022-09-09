2022-23 NBA Outlooks: Who are the Top Centers?

This article is part of our NBA Draft Kit series.

Despite two perennial MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid at the position, quality centers run out quickly in the NBA. If you're in a two-center league, locking down some reliable options early is your best bet. It's much easier to find serviceable guards and forwards on the waiver wire.

Below, we've identified the top 20-to-25 targets at each position in eight-category, roto leagues for the 2022-23 fantasy basketball season. Keep in mind that these rankings are subject to change before we get to Opening Night, but they're based on RotoWire's 2022-23 roto league projections. To avoid confusion, we've opted to include each player in only one position group, even if they're eligible at multiple spots on different sites.

CENTERS

Despite two perennial MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid at the position, quality centers run out quickly in the NBA. If you're in a two-center league, locking down some reliable options early is your best bet. It's much easier to find serviceable guards and forwards on the waiver wire.

While elite options may be few and far between, there's plenty of variety in the modern game. You can find passers like Domantas Sabonis, Bam Adebayo and Alperen Sengun. You can find three-point shooters like Nikola Vucevic, Myles Turner and Al Horford. And there are still reliable traditional options like Rudy Gobert, Jarrett Allen and Deandre Ayton.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Jokic has been the best player in fantasy for two straight seasons. That's not expected to change this year. Having Jamal Murray and Michael Porter back in the fold could hurt Jokic's scoring, but it should boost his assists. Regardless, he's the safest option available with the No. 1 pick.

Joel Embiid, 76ers

Last season was Embiid's healthiest, with the center playing 68 games. That allowed him to rank third in both total and per-game fantasy production. Regardless of last season's health, Embiid's injury-prone tag hasn't completely diminished. Still, given his MVP-caliber production a position of scarcity, taking him in the middle of the first round is hard to argue with.

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Adebayo improved as a scorer last season, but it came at the cost of assists, and his free-throw percentage dropped more than four percent. Despite the up-and-down production, Adebayo remains Miami's second-best player, and he'll have plenty of opportunities for big games when Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry inevitably miss time. He leads the second tier of centers after Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

Myles Turner, Pacers

Indiana has been openly shopping Turner for some time, so his fantasy value is a bit fluid given team context. Wherever he ends up, he's one of the better three-and-D centers in the NBA. Over the past three years, he's averaged 2.8 blocks and 1.5 threes.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves

Gobert is on a new team, but it's hard to imagine his role changing. He remains one of the best sources of traditional big man stats – rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage. He's ranked between 23-39 in per-game fantasy value over the past six years.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings

Sabonis' stats hardly changed after moving to the Kings, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried about much of a regression this season. He's arguably the second-best passing center in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic and has been a reliable source of 20-and-10s over the past three years.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls

Vucevic struggled during his first full season in Chicago. He took a hit to both shot volume and efficiency, resulting in 17.6 points per game – his lowest mark since 2017-18. It seems fair to hope for a bounceback season. Either way, he has a high floor as the Bulls' third option offensively.

Robert Williams, Celtics

Williams' struggles with health are a concern, but Al Horford isn't getting any younger, so Boston will need to keep relying on Williams as a shot-blocker and lob catcher. He ranked an impressive 32nd last season in per-game value behind 10.0 points on 72.2 percent shooting, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.1 combined blocks-plus-steals.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets

Sengun put up intriguing per-minute numbers as a 19-year-old rookie, and Christian Wood's departure to Dallas opens up the starting job for him. Sengun's passing ability and nose for the ball defensively sets him up to stuff the stat sheet on plenty of nights. If he can learn to shoot the three, his upside is tremendous.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers

Allen is coming off his first All-Star appearance where he averaged an impressive 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 combined blocks-plus-steals. Evan Mobley may take on some more responsibilities this year, but Allen's role isn't at much risk.

Jakob Poeltl, Spurs

Poeltl is one of the better players on the rebuilding Spurs, but he's likely not in for as much of an offensive boost compared to guys like Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Tre Jones. Still, his passing upside is intriguing, and he's been a consistent shot-blocker.

Deandre Ayton, Suns

Phoenix seemed to begrudgingly match the biggest offer sheet in history to retain Ayton. Regardless of how committed both sides are to each other, he's is one of the better traditional bigs in the NBA. Last season, he ranked 52nd in per-game value behind 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers

It's been an injury-riddled past three seasons for Nurkic, who was showing intriguing upside before this tough stretch. At worst, Nurkic still projects as a consistent source of 15-and-10s, plus he can throw in a few assists and is a proficient defender.

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans

Valanciunas thrived with Zion Williamson out for all of last season. However, Williamson is back, and the Pelicans have plenty of other offensive weapons with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram. Regression could be in store for the center.

Wendell Carter, Magic

Carter averaged a double-double and reached 1.0 threes per game for the first time in his career, but but he remains a poor free throw shooter who doesn't add much in terms of defensive stats (1.3 combined blocks/steals). There's reason to believe he'll continue to improve, but Carter's injury history (62, 54, 43, 44 games played through four seasons) must be taken into account.

Al Horford, Celtics

Horford was an integral piece of the Celtics' run to the Finals, but he turned 36 in June and will likely have his regular-season workload closely monitored. Still, Horford was a top-65 player a year ago, so even with some built-in regression he'll have plenty of value.

Mo Bamba, Magic

Bamba had easily the best season of his career starting alongside Wendell Carter for most of 2021-22, but with Jonathan Isaac coming back and Paolo Banchero entering the mix, there's reason to believe Bamba's fantasy value could plateau, at best.

Clint Capela, Hawks

Coming off of a career year in 2020-21, Capela's numbers dipped across the board last season. He's still a nightly double-double threat, but he'll need to move closer to 2.0 blocks per game to return to being an annual top-50 value.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks

Robinson remains a valuable shot-blocker who shoots north of 70 percent from the field, but he hasn't been able to match the upside he displayed as a rookie, when he swatted 2.4 shots per game in just 20.6 minutes.