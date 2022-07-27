RotoWire Partners
2022-23 NBA Championship Odds: Bucks, Heat among best bets to win NBA Finals

Nick Whalen 
July 27, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

The 2022 NBA season wrapped up just over a month ago with the Golden State Warriors topping the Boston Celtics in six games take home the NBA title. Looking ahead to the 2022-23 campaign, the oddsmakers view each of last year's Finals representatives as strong bets to repeat.

The Celtics are currently installed as favorites, with their 2023 NBA championship odds sitting at +450 at the DraftKings Sportsbook. The Warriors are tied with the Clippers at +600 for the lowest Western Conference title odds. Close behind are the Milwaukee Bucks (+700), Phoenix Suns (+850) and Los Angeles Lakers (+1100).

2022-23 NBA Championship Odds

TEAM

ODDS

Boston Celtics+450
Los Angeles Clippers+600
Golden State Warriors+600
Milwaukee Bucks+700
Phoenix Suns+850
Los Angeles Lakers+1100
Miami Heat+1200
Philadelphia 76ers*1400
Brooklyn Nets+1500
Denver Nuggets+1600
Memphis Grizzlies+1600
Dallas Mavericks+1700
Minnesota Timberwolves+3000
Toronto Raptors +3000
New Orleans Pelicans+3500
Atlanta Hawks+4000
Chicago Bulls+4500
New York Knicks+8000
Portland Trail Blazers+8000
Cleveland Cavaliers+9000
Charlotte Hornets+15000
Utah Jazz+20000
Washington Wizards+35000
Sacramento Kings+70000
Detroit Pistons+70000
Oklahoma City Thunder+70000
Indiana Pacers+80000
San Antonio Spurs+80000
Orlando Magic+200000
Houston Rockets+200000

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 27

NBA Championship Odds: Best Bets

Milwaukee Bucks (+700)

The Bucks won the title two seasons ago and may have been well on their way to a repeat had Khris Middleton not gone down at the worst possible time in Round 1 against the Bulls. Even without Middleton, the Bucks pushed the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics to a hard-fought, seven-game series. Milwaukee returns virtually all of its key contributors, headlined by two-time NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo. In terms of Eastern Conference title odds, the Bucks are +310 at DraftKings.

Miami Heat (+1200)

In order to even reach the Finals, Miami would have to get by Milwaukee and Boston, but there's reason to believe the Heat could be a value bet at this point in the offseason. As currently constructed, the Heat are a bona fide title contender – they just took Boston to a Game 7 this past season – but they're rumored to be a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell. If Miami is able to acquire one of those players without giving up Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat could quickly rise to favorite status in the Eastern Conference.

NBA Championship Odds: Favorite Longshot Bet

New Orleans Pelicans (+3500)

The Pelicans are a longshot for a reason, but there's no denying that this is a roster stocked with high-end talent. The return of Zion Williamson will provide a massive boost for a franchise that got a taste of the playoffs this past season. The current roster may not be quite good enough to truly contend for a title, but if you're betting the Pelicans at this number, you're hoping that they push their chips in on a Kevin Durant trade. Is it unlikely? Absolutely. But is it completely out of the question? I don't think so.

