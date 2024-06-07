2024 NBA Draft Order: Full List and Top Prospects

The 2024 NBA Draft is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly anticipating which young talents will join their favorite teams. Here is the complete 2024 NBA Draft order, plus the top prospects expected to make a big impact in the league. Whether you're a die-hard basketball enthusiast or just curious about the future stars of the NBA, our detailed breakdown has you covered.

First Round

1. Atlanta

2. Washington

3. Houston (from Brooklyn)

4. San Antonio

5. Detroit

6. Charlotte

7. Portland

8. San Antonio (from Toronto)

9. Memphis

10. Utah

11. Chicago

12. Oklahoma City (from Houston)

13. Sacramento

14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)

15. Miami

16. Philadelphia

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando

19. Toronto (from Indiana)

20. Cleveland

21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)

22. Phoenix

23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans)

24. New York (from Dallas)

25. New York

26. Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)

27. Minnesota

28. Denver

29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)

30. Boston

Top Prospects

Alexandre Sarr, Perth Wildcats (NBL)

Sarr draws comparisons to Evan Mobley. Sarr is too fluid to be compared to someone like Rudy Gobert and not a good enough shooter to be compared to Chet Holmgren. Primarily, he contains the upside to be one of the most impactful defenders in the NBA and should have no problem walking into double-doubles given his athleticism running the break and throwing down dunks.

Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg (LNB Pro A)

Risacher may not quite be a true "project" player, but in the immediate future the focus will be on developing his body and rounding out his ballhandling and defensive awareness. While Risacher is not a premier athlete, he moves well laterally and should be able to swing between both forward positions in the NBA. At this stage, he projects as more of a long-term role player, rather than a No. 1 or even No. 2 option on a contending team, but that's not a knock on his long-term potential. In terms of his size and skill set, Michael Porter Jr., Cameron Johnson and Kelly Oubre are reasonable NBA comparisons.

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sheppard turns 20 a few days before the Draft, and while he has some areas to improve, he is probably the most polished product in this 2024 Class and could contribute immediately. In 2023-24, Grayson Allen led the NBA in three-point percentage and Sheppard led the NCAA, but the former had a little more offensive athleticism than the latter did coming out of college. However, Sheppard is a better playmaker and defender, showing off some Jalen Suggs-esque tenacity during his lone season at Kentucky. Sheppard profiles as the classic three-and-D guy in a starting lineup, but he could also be utilized as a primary offensive weapon off the bench.

Donovan Clingan, UConn

Clingan fits the bill of a plug-and-play lottery pick for most teams, even if he's not a high-minute player right away. His size and length should allow him to patrol the rim at a borderline-elite level in the NBA. However, the jump up in competition could render Clingan less-imposing than he was for a UConn team that often had a significant talent advantage. On the other end of the floor, Clingan's offensive game remains a major question mark. Clingan rarely shot the ball outside the paint at UConn and is likely years away from developing a reliable jumpshot. He also shot just 51.7 percent at the free-throw line as a freshman before showing marginal improvement (57.4% FT) as a sophomore. Walker Kessler and Jakob Poeltl are the current NBA players who fit Clingan's size and skill archetype.

Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

Buzelis turns 20 in October and already has a year of professional ball under his belt, but he still has plenty of room to grow and likely fits best with a rebuilding team. Franz Wagner has carved out a leading role for himself in Orlando, and Buzelis could do the same for a team in the lottery. However, if Buzelis hits another growth spurt and improves his jumper, his elite defensive instincts could put him in a world with Chet Holmgren.

Stephon Castle, UConn

Castle's ultimate ceiling will depend greatly on his ability to develop a perimeter shot. Ideally, he could go to a system using a floor-spacing five to minimize his weakness in that area. Overall, Castle should be able to impact the game physically on both ends of the floor, getting his teammates involved on offense and tiring out the opposing team's best guard/wing on the other end. Castle's all-around skillset combined with a poor jumper is reminiscent of the Thompson twins in last year's draft, but he's not as elite of an athlete as Amen and Ausar.

Nikola Topic, Crvena Zvezda (Serbian KLS)

Topic -- who is dealing with a partially-torn ACL -- is one of the youngest prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft and will be 19 years old for his entire rookie campaign. Without an improved jumper, Josh Giddey is an apt comparison for a rookie Topic, but the youngster also has shades of Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic. The Slovenian stars are 6-8 and 6-4, respectively, so Topic's build has him somewhere in between, though it wouldn't be shocking to see him continue to grow. Topic would likely benefit from joining a team in a full rebuild, so he can have plenty of developmental minutes early on.

Second Round

31. Toronto (from Detroit via New York and LA Clippers)

32. Utah (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Milwaukee (from Portland via Sacramento)

34. Portland (from Charlotte via Denver, Oklahoma City and New Orleans)

35. San Antonio

36. Indiana (from Toronto via Philadelphia, LA Clippers and Memphis)

37. Minnesota (from Memphis via Los Angeles Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma City)

38. New York (from Utah)

39. Memphis (from Brooklyn via Houston)

40. Portland (from Atlanta)

41. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans)

42. Charlotte (from Houston via Oklahoma City)

43. Miami

44. Houston (from Golden State via Atlanta)

45. Sacramento

46. LA Clippers (from Indiana via Memphis and Milwaukee)

47. Orlando

48. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Memphis)

— Philadelphia (forfeited)

49. Indiana (from Cleveland)

50. Indiana (from New Orleans)

51. Washington (from Phoenix)

52. Golden State (from Milwaukee via Indiana)

53. Detroit (from New York via Philadelphia and Charlotte)

54. Boston (from Dallas via Sacramento)

55. Los Angeles Lakers (from LA Clippers)

56. Denver (from Minnesota via Oklahoma City)

57. Memphis (from Oklahoma City via Houston and Atlanta)

— Phoenix (from Denver via Orlando; forfeited by Phoenix)

58. Dallas (from Boston via Charlotte)