Best NBA Bets for Game 4 of NBA Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 2.5 steals + blocks (-105) at Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook - 12:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: SGA has eclipsed this mark in each of the first three Finals games, totaling seven steals and four blocks. In the Thunder's lone win, the MVP recorded four steals and a block. SGA will have to be at his best on both ends of the court if the Thunder are going to even up the series and reclaim home-court advantage.

Myles Turner under 5.5 rebounds (-130, BetMGM)

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Barutha: Turner grabbed nine rebounds in Game 1, which is the outlier to his recent performances. He was averaging just 4.0 rebounds in the prior nine games, and in Games 2 and 3 against OKC, he totaled just six rebounds. With the Pacers in control of the series, I don't see a gameplan change on the boards.

Thunder at Pacers, 8:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Caruso has hit this number in two of three Finals games thus far, and he's coming off of a Game 3 in which he saw 32 minutes of action – his second-highest minute total in any postseason game. A prop like this is all about workload and opportunity, and I think that trend could continue as the Thunder mix and match lineups. Caruso is a part of five of their seven most-common five-man linueps in these playoffs.

