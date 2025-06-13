Menu
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks & Player Props for Friday, June 13

Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks & Player Props for Friday, June 13

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
Published on June 13, 2025
This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Game 4 of NBA Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 2.5 steals + blocks (-105) at Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook - 12:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: SGA has eclipsed this mark in each of the first three Finals games, totaling seven steals and four blocks. In the Thunder's lone win, the MVP recorded four steals and a block. SGA will have to be at his best on both ends of the court if the Thunder are going to even up the series and reclaim home-court advantage.

Myles Turner under 5.5 rebounds (-130, BetMGM)

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Barutha: Turner grabbed nine rebounds in Game 1, which is the outlier to his recent performances. He was averaging just 4.0 rebounds in the prior nine games, and in Games 2 and 3 against OKC, he totaled just six rebounds. With the Pacers in control of the series, I don't see a gameplan change on the boards.

Alex Caruso O6.5 AST+REB (+100, DraftKings)

Thunder at Pacers, 8:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Caruso has hit this number in two of three Finals games thus far, and he's coming off of a Game 3 in which he saw 32 minutes of action – his second-highest minute total in any postseason game. A prop like this is all about workload and opportunity, and I think that trend could continue as the Thunder mix and match lineups. Caruso is a part of five of their seven most-common five-man linueps in these playoffs.

