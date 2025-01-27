Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Monday, January 27

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Toronto Raptors (+3) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

BetRivers, 4:49 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Notably, Jakob Poeltl is questionable for this game, so we could see some line movement. But given the information we have right now, I'm comfortable taking the Raptors to cover. Both of these squads have drastic home/road splits when it comes to their win/loss record and ATS record. The Pelicans have just 4 of their 12 wins on the road and are a league-worst 5-15-1 ATS on the road. Meanwhile, the Raptors have 10 of their 13 wins at home and are 15-8 ATS in Canada.

Scottie Barnes O14.5 AST+REB vs. Pelicans

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:53 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Barnes has double-digit rebounds in four of his last eight games and is averaging nearly 9.0 rebounds per game in that span. He gets a matchup against a Pels team that ranks 28th in total rebound percentage and bottom-10 in opponent assists allowed. With the total sitting at 234.0, Barnes should see plenty of opportunity.

Daniel Gafford O10.5 REB vs. Wizards

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:53 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Gafford is essentially the last man standing at center for the Mavs, who get an excellent matchup at home against Washington -- one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA all season. There is some blowout concern here, but the Wizards did just give up 15 rebounds in the first half to Nick Richards on Saturday.