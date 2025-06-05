Menu
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks & Player Props for Thursday, June 5

Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks & Player Props for Thursday, June 5

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on June 5, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Game 1 of NBA Finals

Tyrese Haliburton U31.5 PTS+REB+AST (FanDuel, -118)

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: I'm fading Haliburton to begin the series, as the Thunder are specifically designed to attack and limit opposing guards. We just saw OKC slow down Anthony Edwards in the West Finals, and they'll look to do the same to Haliburton, who is already prone to occasional tentativeness as a scorer. With Lu Dort, SGA, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace all profiling as strong matchups against Haliburton, I expect OKC to force the ball out of Haliburton's hands and dare the Pacers' secondary options to beat them.

Lu Dort over 8.5 points (-130, FanDuel)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers

Alex Barutha: In two regular-season matchups against Indiana, Dort averaged 18.6 points per 36 minutes. It was on some highly-efficient shooting, especially from three, but most of those shots were open. During the two games, Pascal Siakam often helped off Dort defensively to stop drives, with a pass then heading to Dort for a free look. Dort is averaging 7.8 points during the playoffs, but we're also looking at a high over/under of 230.0.

Parlay: Pascal Siakam 1+ made threes and 6+ rebounds (-113, FanDuel)

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Barutha: During the two-game regular-season series, Siakam averaged 3.7 made threes and 11.7 rebounds per 36 minutes. The Thunder seemed to be fine pressuring Tyrese Haliburton as much as possible -- a tradeoff being allowing some open threes to Siakam. Meanwhile, on the other end of the floor, Siakam would often help off Lu Dort to stop penetration, placing him around the basket for defensive rebounds.

