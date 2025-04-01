Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Tuesday, April 1

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Paolo Banchero over 11.5 rebounds + assists (-135, DraftKings)

Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs, 8:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: San Antonio is 1-4 in their past games. During this stretch, they're allowing the most opponent assists and third-most opponent rebounds per 48 minutes. Those are two categories in which Banchero can stuff the stat sheet. Across his past 10 appearances, he's averaging 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Rudy Gobert double-double (-145, DraftKings)

Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: Gobert has been on an excellent run of late, posting 11, 16, 13 and 25 boards over his last four games. He's averaging 16.8 PPG in that span, and while I wouldn't expect this to be an overly high-scoring spot for him, the Wolves are without Naz Reid (suspension), so Gobert could see a slight bump in minutes. The big man has a double-double in all three previous matchups with the Nuggets this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo O29.5 PTS (-115, BetMGM)

Bucks vs. Suns, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Lately, Antetokounmpo has essentially been a lock to score somewhere between 28 and 32 points, so we're dealing with a tight range. But the Bucks are still down Damian Lillard and will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak. While the Suns are down Kevin Durant, the Bucks will need a big night out of Antetokounmpo in order to snap that skid and try to climb out of the 6 seed in the East. This will be a close call, but we'll grab the value at 29.5 with the number sitting 30.5 at other books.

Bucks -3.5 vs. Suns (-130, DraftKings)

7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: I don't mind grabbing Milwaukee on the 1H line (-3.0), either, as the Suns have started slowly in three straight blowouts. But without Kevin Durant, it's going to be an uphill battle for Phoenix to steal a win on the road. The Suns are just 2-11 SU without Durant this season, with their only two wins coming against the Jazz. Nine of those 11 losses came by at least five points.