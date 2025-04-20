Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, April 20

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

Magic vs. Celtics: Jayson Tatum to score over 25.5 points -110 @ bet365

Tatum sat out Boston's regular-season finale due to rest purposes, but the star forward is widely expected to operate as the Celtics' go-to option on offense after posting a fifth straight season averaging over 26.0 points per game. Based on that alone, the 25.5-point line might seem a bit low, although there are some factors to consider, such as the Magic's slow-paced style of play and the fact that Tatum "only" averaged 25.0 points per game in the playoffs in 2023-24.

However, he surpassed that mark of 25.5 ppg in the previous four postseason runs, and he also scored 30 points in the lone matchup in which he faced the Magic during the regular season. Chances are high to see Tatum delivering a strong showing in this playoff opener while carrying Boston to a 1-0 series lead.

Heat vs. Cavaliers: Darius Garland to record over 24.5 points + assists -115 @ bet365

Donovan Mitchell is the Cavaliers' go-to player on offense and often operates as the primary playmaker, meaning the usage rate of Garland isn't as high as it could be. However, the star floor general could be primed to deliver a solid showing in this playoff opener, especially if the Heat concentrate most of their defensive attention on finding a way to slow Mitchell down.

Garland finished the regular season posting 28 points and five assists against the Knicks on April 8, and then delivered a 26-point, 13-assist double-double against the Bulls on April 11. He's averaged 16.3 points and 5.8 assists per game against the Heat in 18 contests throughout his career, but that wasn't the case this season. He recorded at least 25 points + assists in his two showings against Miami during the 2024-25 regular season, capped by a 15-point, 10-assist double-double on March 5.

Warriors vs. Rockets: Stephen Curry to hit over 4.5 three-pointers -110 @ bet365

At this stage of his career, who would dare to bet against Steph Curry in the playoffs? The star floor general enters the postseason on an outstanding run of form and is shooting the ball as well as he's ever done it, which is quite a compliment considering all the accolades he's earned throughout his career.

Curry went 6-for-13 from three-point range en route to a 37-point performance as the Warriors clinched a win over the Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament, and he also posted 36 points (7-12 3Pt) in the regular-season finale against the Clippers in a 124-119 overtime loss. Considering that he's drained four or more threes in three of his last four games, and that he's shooting 42.7 percent from deep, averaging 5.2 threes made on 12.2 attempts since the beginning of April, Curry should hit this line once again. The Warriors need him to be at his best if they want to have a chance to pull the upset against the No. 2 seed in the West, the Rockets, in this first-round matchup.