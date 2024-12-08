Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for December 8

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Hornets vs. Pacers: Brandon Miller over 25.5 total points -115 @ bet365

The Hornets aren't known for their offensive arsenal, and they rank 27th in the league in total points scored per game with 106.8 -- they top only the Trail Blazers, 76ers and Pelicans in that department. To make things even more complicated for Charlotte, they're without some of their most capable offensive weapons -- LaMelo Ball (calf), Tre Mann (back), Tidjane Salaun (ankle) and Miles Bridges (knee) -- so most of the responsibility on offense will rely on Miller.

The second-year wing out of Alabama has taken a substantial leap forward this season, and he's averaging a robust 21.7 points per game, which represents an uptick over the 17.3 points per game he averaged as a rookie. However, that figure increases to 27.4 points per game in the five games Ball has missed. During that span, Miller has scored at least 25 points in four straight games and averaged 24.0 field goal attempts per game. Either by volume or by efficiency, but Miller should lead the Hornets on offense once again Sunday in the second leg of this back-to-back set.

Pelicans vs. Spurs: Victor Wembanyama over 2.5 first-quarter rebounds -115 @ bet365

Wembanyama is widely expected to return to the hardwood Sunday, and he should have plenty of opportunities to feast on the glass. He should dominate the Pelicans' rookie center, Yves Missi, from a physical perspective, and the Pelicans aren't exactly known for their scoring prowess. They rank near the bottom of several offensive metrics this season, and given the recent injury of Brandon Ingram (ankle) during Saturday's loss to the Thunder, there's a chance New Orleans will be particularly weakened on the offensive end of the court once again.

This is music to the ears of anyone who follows this prop. Even though Wembanyama is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, all signs point toward him playing, starting and handling his regular workload. The Frenchman has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in his last three games, and he should be active on the glass in the early going, as his height gives him a considerable advantage. Going for the line of over 11.5 total rebounds could also have value, with the second-year center grabbing at least 13 boards in the two games he's played against the Pelicans in his career. The Frenchman is on a roll, averaging 25.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 blocks per game since the beginning of November following a slow start to the campaign.

Rockets vs. Clippers: Norman Powell over 23.5 total points + assists -120 @ bet365

Powell wasn't mentioned in the injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Rockets, and the veteran forward is expected to handle a prominent role on offense once again. He could be tasked with an even bigger load on that side of the ball since James Harden is questionable due to right groin soreness. Powell has stepped up to the task every time he's been called upon duty this season, though. The 10-year veteran is averaging a career-high 23.9 points per game in 2024-25 in what has been his first year as a full-time starter in The Association.

Given the fact that Harden might be limited and Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out, Powell could experience an uptick in his usage rate, and that should translate to more points, but also maybe an uptick in assists. His 2.4 assists per game this season is a career-high mark, and the line of over 23.5 total points + assists makes sense when analyzing Powell's recent performances. He scored 28 and 30 points in his two games back from a six-game absence in late November, and he's scored at least 23 points in 12 of his 17 contests. Even if he doesn't score at that rate, he has a good shot at surpassing that line if he stays true to his regular-season averages.