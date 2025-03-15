Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for March 15

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

Celtics vs. Nets: Celtics to cover 10.0 spread -100 @ bet365

The Celtics might be playing in the second leg of a back-to-back set, which could translate to tired legs and a few changes in the rotation, but they're still a better team than the Nets, and by a wide margin. Plus, it's not as if the Nets will be at full strength, either. Brooklyn will be without two key contributors in Cam Thomas (hamstring injury management) and Nic Claxton (rest), so the Celtics should have a huge edge in this one even if head coach Joe Mazzulla decides to shake things up as well. Boston has recorded three of its last four wins by at least 10 points, including Friday's one over the Heat, and that trend might continue here. To note, the Celtics are 2-0 over the Nets this season, though one of those wins was by a four-point margin (Nov. 8) and the other was a 25-point blowout (Nov. 13).

Pacers vs. Bucks: Tyrese Haliburton over 28.5 points + assists -110 @ bet365

Haliburton has been one of the most productive point guards in the NBA since the All-Star break, and the numbers back that up. The star point guard is coming off a 14-point, 10-assist performance in the win over the 76ers on Friday, and while facing the Bucks on the second leg of a back-to-back set might be complicated, Haliburton hasn't slowed down against any opponent in recent weeks. The win over the 76ers was his eighth consecutive double-double, a span in which he's averaged 21.6 points and 11.9 assists per contest. He's notched exactly 28 points + assists in his last two games, and he's recorded at least 27 P + A in his last 10 regular-season outings dating back to Feb. 12. He's yet to reach the mark of 28 points + assists in three meetings against the Bucks this season, but his recent body of work suggests this might be the game where that run comes to an end.

Wizards @ Nuggets: Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double -105 @ bet365

Few players -- if any -- in league history could be considered such a strong lock to record a triple-double almost on a game-to-game basis other than Nikola Jokic. The star center and MVP candidate hasn't been able to reach that outcome in his last four games, which represents his longest streak of the season, but there might not be a better opponent to snap that "drought" than the Wizards, one of the weakest teams in The Association. Jokic should feast while dealing with rookie Alex Sarr, and in the previous meeting against Washington, he finished with 56 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. Knowing that Jokic has notched 29 triple-doubles this season, leading the league by a wide margin, he could get his 30th in this contest.