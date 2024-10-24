NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Oct. 24

Published on October 24, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Anthony Edwards over 31.5 points + assists at Sacramento

DraftKings Pick 6, 3:00 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Edwards posted 27 points on 25 shots with three assists in the opener against the Lakers. I think he'll need to continue having a high usage rate for this team, which lacks dynamic offensive creators outside of Ant. Sacramento doesn't have a great individual defensive answer for Edwards, and they lack the same kind of rim protection the Lakers have in Anthony Davis. I expect Edwards to be aggressive attacking the rim tonight.

Kings +1.5 vs. Timberwolves

BetMGM, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: Minnesota fell flat on Opening Night against the Lakers and was unable to truly threaten to win that game, despite LA shooting just 5-of-30 from beyond the arc. It may take some time for the new-look Wolves to coalesce, and going on the road against a good Kings team – with a strong homecourt advantage – is a tough spot. I think these teams are pretty evenly matched, so I'll take the points with the home dog.

Thunder +2.0 at Nuggets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: Betting against Nikola Jokic at home is a dicey proposition, but the Nuggets have some major questions to answer with regard to the depth in their rotation. Meanwhile, the Thunder are among the deepest teams in the NBA, and their top three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren should only improve this season.

I'm taking the OVER on Harrison Barnes scoring 11.5 points

(FanDuel, +100, 3pm EST)

Ken Crites: Last season, Barnes scored 12.2 points per game as the fourth option for the Kings.  Tonight, he could be the second option on offense for San Antonio, especially with Devin Vassell out. Ideally, Barnes will drain some easy catch and shoot buckets from fellow veteran new Spur, Chris Paul. But unlike Paul, Barnes is only 32 years old, though it feels like he's been around forever.  The former King should have plenty of space to operate with the Mavs appropriately obsessed with double-teaming Victor Wembanyama.  Last year, Barnes opened the season with 33 points versus Utah. Maybe we'll see a repeat tonight? The K-Train was 36-29 last season, so feel free to fade!

