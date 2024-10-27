Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, October 27

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Tyrese Haliburton to score over 16.5 points vs. 76ers -115 @ bet365

This line is insanely low for Haliburton, although it's probably a response to him going scoreless (0-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt) in the loss to the Knicks on Friday, in what was just the fourth time he's gone scoreless in an NBA game in his career. Adding insult to injury is that the star point guard wasn't at his best in the season opener either, putting up 15 points but struggling with his shot (6-18 FG) in the win over the Pistons.

The evidence doesn't back Haliburton up, but the gold medalist in the 2024 Paris Olympics is too talented to struggle at this level for an extended stretch. Plus, he's going up against a 76ers team that will be depleted, and Haliburton should have the upper hand in the defensive matchup against Tyrese Maxey. Haliburton will bounce back sooner rather than later, and I believe that will happen as soon as Sunday. A return to his 2023-24 version, when he averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game, could give the Pacers a massive boost on offense.

Bucks to cover -9.5 spread vs. Nets -110 @ bet365

While it's way too early to call the Bucks a disappointment since there hasn't been a whole week in the 2024-25 regular season, their performances have been subpar. The Bucks debuted with a 15-point win over a depleted 76ers team missing two of their three best players, and then they suffered an 11-point loss at home against the Bulls on Friday. At least on paper, the Bucks should've won both games easily.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Milwaukee shouldn't have any problem covering the spread against a Nets team that should end near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks will try to establish an early lead despite playing on the road en route to what should be a relatively easy double-digit win. The Nets don't have enough weapons to match up with Milwaukee on either end of the court. Antetokounmpo should be particularly dominant in the paint since Nic Claxton still isn't 100 percent ready after dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the preseason.

Zion Williamson to grab over 6.5 rebounds vs. Trail Blazers +115 @ bet365

Zion missed the Pelicans' season-opening 123-111 loss to the Bulls, but he played a big role in the 105-103 victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday. The star forward posted a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double that included seven assists and three blocks, and he should be ready to feast once again versus the same opponent. Williamson should start in his regular power forward role, and he's just too much for the Blazers to contain near the rim. Jerami Grant doesn't have the strength to keep him away from the basket, and Deandre Ayton lacks the speed to slow him down.

There's no question the Pelicans' star forward will get his buckets, but this time, we'll focus on what he can do as a rebounder. He was attacking the glass with energy in the win Friday, and we can expect more of the same Sunday. Daniel Theis is not an elite rebounder, but he has the strength to box Ayton out, meaning Williamson should have plenty of chances to grab rebounds at both ends of the court. Plus, it's not as if grabbing six boards is an oddity for him -- he did it 34 times during the 2023-24 regular season. Williamson should cover that line easily.