Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Saturday, December 21

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

DeMar DeRozan over 28.5 total points + rebounds + assists -115 @ bet365

For some reason, bookies tend to believe DeRozan is a distant third option in the Kings' scoring scheme behind Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. Even though that could very well be the case from time to time, there have been games in which DeRozan has taken over as well. He figures to face a complicated matchup since he's likely to match up against LeBron James on both ends of the court, but he should have a solid usage rate and be heavily involved.

Recent games show enough proof of DeRozan being able to surpass this line as well. Even though DeRozan hasn't reached this line in three of his last four games, he's also shot 42.9 percent from the field during that span, which is considerably low compared to his 48.7 percent from the floor he's registered all season long. Plus, DeRozan has scored more than 22.5 points in five of his last nine appearances. As long as he's able to score the rock in that range, DeRozan should have a strong chance to surpass this line, even if that hasn't been the trend of late.

KJ Martin under 1.5 total points in the first quarter +140 @ bet365

Martin has scored exactly two points in back-to-back games, including Friday's win over the Hornets. Even though the five-year veteran has had a fair share of games with decent scoring outputs, he's also a secondary scoring option when the Sixers are at full strength. The Sixers will be without Joel Embiid (sinus), but Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre will all be available. This means Martin will be a secondary option in the offensive scheme. To note, Martin has scored fewer than five points in seven of his previous 14 appearances for Philly this season. The absence of Embiid might not translate to a lot of touches, particularly in the beginning of the game.

Norman Powell to score over 21.5 total points -115 @ bet365

We'll ride the hot hand of Norman Powell for this matchup. One of the best players for the Clippers this season alongside James Harden and Ivica Zubac, Powell has made the most of Kawhi Leonard's absence to settle himself as a reliable scoring option on a sustained basis. The numbers back Powell up, as he's coming off a 29-point effort in the win over the Mavericks on Thursday, and there aren't any signs of him slowing down for this contest.

This 29-point effort wasn't a one-time thing for Powell, either. Since missing six games in late November due to a hamstring injury, Powell has scored at least 28 points in four of his past six contests while emerging as the top scoring option in that span, even ahead of Harden. The body of work also backs up Powell, as he's surpassed the 21.5-point line in 14 of his 21 regular-season contests so far.