Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, March 13

Best Bets

De'Aaron Fox under 32.5 points + assists (-125) vs. Bucks

FanDuel, 3:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Betting against Fox isn't easy. He's averaging 29.3 PPG and 7.1 APG since the All-Star break. However, Jrue Holiday is one of the best defensive guards in the NBA. When these two teams faced in Milwaukee on Dec. 7 -- a game I happened to attend -- Fox was invisible, going 5-for-16 from the field for 15 points and two assists. The Bucks also have the fourth-best defense over the past month (110.5 DRTG).

Isaiah Livers O13.5 points vs. Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:15pm CT

Nick Whalen: Unfortunately, I missed out on grabbing Livers off waivers this week, but that was largely because he went for $30 (!!) in one of my most important leagues. As the Pistons tank/deal with a few injuries, Livers should be a primary offensive option for much of the week ahead, including Monday night's contest against a Pacers team that will also be without multiple regulars. Livers is coming off of an 18-point effort in 38 minutes against the Pacers on Saturday and should see similar opportunity against a diminished version of that same opponent. Detroit will be without Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jaden Ivey, Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Stewart, Hami Diallo and, of course, Cade Cunningham. Goodness.

