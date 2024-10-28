Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks for Monday, October 28

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Damian Lillard under 23.5 points at Boston

DraftKings Pick 6, 4:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It's the second night of a road-road back-to-back for the Bucks, and Lillard has to deal with Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. I expect them to hound Lillard all night and make his life difficult. He's averaging 26.3 PPG to start the year, but it won't shock me if he scores fewer than 20 in this scenario.

Karl-Anthony Towns under 21.5 points vs. Cavaliers

DraftKings Pick 6, 4:14 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Towns is in position to have a great season. The Knicks need him to score and play big minutes. But I'm not banking on that tonight, when I'm expecting Evan Mobley to be guarding him. Mobley extinguished Scottie Barnes in the first game of the season. I think that'll happen again here with KAT.

Tyrese Haliburton under 17.5 points at Orlando

BetMGM, 4:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Haliburton is struggling to begin the season, averaging 12.3 PPG on 31.8 FG%. He'll be better. But he's on the second night of a back-to-back and will be check by Jalen Suggs, who forced Tyler Herro, Cam Thomas and Ja Morant into down games already this season.

Domantas Sabonis over 18.5 points vs. Trail Blazers

FanDuel, 4:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Portland is on the second night of a back-to-back on the road, and their defensive weakpoint is center. This sets up incredibly well for Sabonis to rack up buckets against Deandre Ayton. Sabonis is averaging 26.5 PPG on 67 FG% through two games against much tougher matchups in Rudy Gobert and Anthony Davis.

Dyson Daniels over 10.5 points vs. Wizards

Sleeper, 4:28 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a cake matchup but could be closer than expected. The Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back and will be missing both Bogdan Bogdanovic and Onyeka Okongwu, while De'Andre Hunter is questionable. I also expect Bilal Coulibaly, a great defender, to be hounding Trae Young. That may force the ball into Daniels' hands more often. Specifically, with Bogdanovic and Okongwu off the court, Daniels has scored 31 points on 25 shots in 51 minutes.