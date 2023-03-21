Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, March 21

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Boston Celtics -5.0 at Sacramento Kings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: Boston remains mired in a post-All-Star mini-slump, but it's difficult to ignore how advantageous a spot this is – even as they finish out a six-game road swing through the Western Conference. Trips like that can wear on teams, but the Celtics come into this game with two full days of rest, while the Kings are playing on a back-to-back and for the fifth time in seven nights. To the Kings' credit, they're a respectable 7-5 ATS on the second night of back-to-backs, but this is a lot to ask of a shallow team that played Domantas Sabonis 38 minutes in a loss to the Jazz last night.

Ivica Zubac O1.5 blocks vs. OKC Thunder

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: We're taking a little bit of a leap here, but at plus money (+140) I'm OK with that. Since the All-Star break, the Thunder are surrendering 7.1 blocks per game to opponents – far and away the most in the NBA. Meanwhile, Zubac has multiple blocks in four of his last eight games, and the addition of Mason Plumlee hasn't meaningfully altered his role. When these teams faced off in back-to-back games in October, Zubac racked up eight blocks across 69 total minutes.

Jayson Tatum over 28.5 points at Sacramento (-130)

DraftKings, 2:45pm ET

Ken Crites: Both the Celtics and Kings are coming off disappointing losses to Utah. The difference is the Celtics loss was 3 nights ago while the Kings lost last night. Tatum is averaging 30.2 point per game after two days rest, right in line with the 30.0 he's averaged for the season. The MVP-candidate is coming off an ugly 4-of-12 shooting night during that Jazz loss, and I'm betting on the bounce back. Sacramento gives up 118.3 points per game, tied for 27th in the Association. Yikes. Tatum should abuse Harrison Barnes and rookie Keegan Murray, especially with Domantas Sabonis not offering much rim protection (0.5 blocks per game). I'm a shaky 23-20 on the season, so feel free to fade.

