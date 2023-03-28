Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, March 28

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

P.J. Washington over 22.5 points + assists (-110) at OKC

PointsBet, 1:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Charlotte's injury report is still partially in flux, but Terry Rozier and Mark Williams have already been ruled out, while Gordon Hayward is doubtful and Kelly Oubre is questionable. Washington has taken on an expanded role over the past three games amid the absences, averaging 22.3 points on 21.3 shots and 3.0 assists in 32.0 minutes. The Thunder are also without great frontcourt defenders, so Washington shouldn't meet heavy resistance.

Ohio sports bettors are in for a treat as the much-anticipated NCAA tournament is finally here. For the first time in the state's history of sports betting, bettors can enjoy the games while earning up to $250 in second-chance bets through the PointsBet Ohio bonus code.





Trey Murphy over 1.5 steals (+175) at Golden State

DraftKings, 1:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Warriors continue to be one of the sloppiest teams in the NBA and have the highest TOV% in the NBA over the past month (15.8%). Murphy isn't the best defender on the Pelicans and doesn't put up gaudy steals numbers, but I think nearly 2-to-1 odds on him to get multiple swipes against Golden State is good value. The wing has been in the starting five over the past 12 games, seeing 35.5 minutes and racking up 1.3 steals per matchup. More than anything, I like that he'll be on the floor a ton and has the wingspan and athleticism to jump passing lanes.

After making a $5 wager, new customers at DraftKings Massachusetts can receive bonus bets worth $200. To begin using your welcome promotion, simply click one of the links on this page.





Wendell Carter over 9.5 rebounds (-134) at Memphis

FanDuel, 2:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Memphis has struggled on the boards ever since Steven Adams got hurt, and over the past month, they rank as the third-worst defensive rebounding team and sixth-worst offensive rebounding team by rebound percentage. Carter has three straight games of single-digit rebounding (9, 8 and 6), but this represents a good bounce-back spot for the center, who is averaging 9.8 boards per game since the All-Star break.

The FanDuel Massachusetts promo code scores new users a $200 bonus! Click below to dive into March Madness, NBA, golf, and more. Claim your welcome offer now and join the spring sports frenzy!





OG Anunoby over 2.5 threes (+110) vs. Heat

DraftKings, 2:38 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Heat, who will be without Jimmy Butler, have allowed the most corner three-point attempts in the league over the past month (14.3% of opponent shot attempts). Without Butler's wing defense, that could get even worse. While Anunoby doesn't own the corner, he rents there, taking 17% of his looks from the side -- the highest mark on the Raptors of anyone who has seen over 600 minutes. In March, he's averaging 3.0 threes overall on 6.3 attempts per game.

Jalen Williams O30.5 PTS+REB+AST vs. Hornets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4pm CT

Nick Whalen: With no Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it'll be the Williams and Josh Giddey show tonight as the Thunder take on a heavily depleted Hornets team. Williams has gone over this number in four of his last six games without SGA, including one he finished with exactly 30.0 PTS/REB/AST.

Jaylen Brown over 25.5 points at Washington (-125)

DraftKings, 5pm ET

Ken Crites: Simply put, Brown is on a heater and Washington's defense is mediocre. Brown has averaged 32.1 points over his last seven games. Washington gives up 113.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the Association. Washington is also missing rim protector Daniel Gafford, leaving 37-year-old Taj Gibson to start at center. I think the Celtics will have fun driving to the bucket, don't you? Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla has also been giving his starters big minutes lately to prepare them for the playoffs. Brown has averaged 35.9 minutes per game over those seven contests, despite a few blowouts. I'm a pedestrian 25-21 on the year, so feel free to fade me.