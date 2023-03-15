Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, March 15

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Kawhi Leonard over 1.5 steals (+105) vs. Warriors

DraftKings, 1:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over the past month, the Warriors have the second-highest turnover rate in the NBA (16.2%), and they have the second-highest turnover rate on the road for the whole season (16.3%). Leonard has recorded at least one steal in 25 of the past 26 games, averaging 1.8 per game during this stretch. If this isn't the night for him to get two steals, I don't know what is.

D'Angelo Russell O22.5 points at Rockets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: This feels like a very friendly number for Russell, particularly with Anthony Davis sitting out the second half of a back-to-back set. The Rockets are about as friendly an opponent as it gets, so it should be a nice bounceback spot for Russell, who went just 5-of-15 from the field in Tuesday night's blowout win over the Pelicans. Prior to that game he went for 28 and 33 points in back-to-back contests. I also like Russell O6.5 first-quarter points at plus money.

76ers -2.5 vs. Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: I don't love the board tonight when it comes to spreads, but I do think this is a good spot for Philly, even on the road. The Sixers are rolling right now and catch the Cavs on the second night of a back-to-back without Jarrett Allen. Philly is 27-20-1 ATS as a favorite this season, while Cleveland is just 5-10 ATS as a dog. Both teams have plenty to play for, of course, but the Sixers are just 1.0GB of the Celtics for the No. 2 seed, so they'll be pushing hard to potentially overtake Boston.

