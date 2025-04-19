Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for April 19

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

Clippers vs. Nuggets: Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double +130 @ bet365

There's no question about Jokic's ability to impact the game in several areas, and his biggest calling card is the versatility he brings to the table. The star big man, who notched a triple-double in nearly 50 percent of his regular-season appearances with 34 in 70 contests, should lead Denver in this playoff opener and is likely to deliver an impressive stat line as well, aided by what should be an extremely high-usage rate. Jokic missed five games in late March due to an ankle injury but finished the season on a strong note with three triple-doubles in his last four contests. Plus, he already knows what it is to deliver a triple-double against the Clippers – he finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists on a Dec. 1 matchup.

Pistons vs. Knicks: Over 220.5 total points scored -110 @ bet365

The Pistons stunned everyone by securing the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference while tripling their wins tally compared to the 2023-24 season, and their reward has been a trip to New York to face the Knicks in the opening round of the playoffs. Even though the Knicks have far more experience in the postseason, and the playoff aura of Madison Square Garden might end up being too much for a young Pistons team to handle, the Pistons have enough tools to compete and make a game out of this playoff opener. Plus, games between New York and Detroit have been high-scoring affairs this season. Each of the four H2H meetings during the regular season ended with at least 220 total points scored, and that trend should continue Saturday.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers: Luka Doncic to score over 29.5 total points -115 @ bet365

The Lakers will rely on their star players to get past the challenge of the Timberwolves in what figures to be an epic first-round series that could easily go to six or seven games. If the Lakers want to start on the right note, they need Doncic to be at his best. The star guard averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals over 35.1 minutes per game while connecting on 37.9 percent of his three-point attempts in his 22 regular-season appearances with the Lakers. However, it's worth noting he ended the campaign on a strong note with 30 or more points in four of his last five appearances. With Doncic potentially being handled by Rudy Gobert to limit his drive-and-kick ability, Doncic could be in line for a massive game if his shot is falling early in the game. After all, he connected on 51.1 percent of his three-pointers during that five-game stretch.