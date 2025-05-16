Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, May 16

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Derrick White over 20.5 points (-122, FanDuel)

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

Alex Barutha: White was already averaging 19.8 points in this series before Tatum went down, and he scored 34 points on 27 true shot attempts in Game 5. He doesn't always like being the offensive aggressor when both J's are around, but he can take over in situations like this. It's hard for me to imagine Boston hanging around in this game at all if he can't cross 20 points.

I'm taking the OVER on Payton Pritchard scoring 14.5 points (DraftKings, -125)

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

Ken Crites (2:20 PM ET): I think Pritchard plays major minutes and takes a ton of shots regardless of tonight's outcome. FastPP played 39 minutes and jacked 17 shot attempts in Game 5, the first game without Jason Tatum. Tatum's absence leaves a ton of shots for others. It also means Boston has to move the ball much more on offense, helping Pritchard's chances for solid catch-and-shoot threes. If the Knicks blow out Boston, the young Pritchard will still see big minutes. If Boston pulls out the upset, it will be because Pritchard and White get hot from threeland. The K-Train is a modest 13-12 on the season, so feel free to fade!

