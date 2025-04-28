Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, April 28

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Amen Thompson over 15.5 points + assists (-118)

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

Alex Barutha: Both teams are playing poorly on offense, but Game 3 may have been a turning point for Houston. Thompson played 37 minutes, posting 11 points on 16 field-goal attempts, plus four assists. Fred VanVleet has been terrible, and Jalen Green has been inconsistent. At some point, you have to let Thompson try to out-athletic Golden State in iso situations. He has to be on the court for his defense anyway.

Davion Mitchell O12.5 PTS (-104, FanDuel)

Heat vs. Cavaliers, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Mitchell has been one of the few bright spots for the Heat in this series, putting up 18, 18 and 16 points, respectively, in the first three games. He may be playing above his level, but I expect him to continue to see big minutes in a do-or-die situation, so this is more of a volume play than anything else.

Tyler Herro O2.5 threes (-150, BetMGM)

Heat vs. Cavaliers, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Herro had a big Game 2 (33 points on 24 shots) but really struggled in Game 3, putting up just 13 points on 13 shots before the game got out of hand in the fourth quarter. While the Cavs have some problematic defensive matchups for Herro, I expect him to come out aggressively in a win-or-go-home situation. Prior to Game 3, he'd gone over this number in four straight games, and he's hit at least three three-pointers in four of five matchups against the Cavs on the season.

I'm taking the OVER on Kel'el Ware scoring 5.5 points

(+100, DraftKings, 3:30 EST)

Ken Crites: Ware is having a tough series against Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and the Cavs. But 5.5 points is borderline insulting. Yes, the Cavs have held Ware to single-digit scoring in all three games this series and the Heat are down 3-0. At this point, shouldn't Miami be playing for next season? Give the rookie Ware as much playoff experience as you can. Over his last 18 regular season games, Ware averaged 11.7 points per contest. Are the Heat really better off going small? The Miami bench stinks. They should play Ware. Be warned, the K-Train is a modest 12-10 on the season -- feel free to fade.