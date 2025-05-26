Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 26

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today: Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 4

Oklahoma City Thunder to cover -3 (-110) at Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Barutha: Two blowouts have made this a strange series to start out, with the Timberwolves up 2.0 points per 100 non-garbage-time possessions. How much can we buy into that number? The Timberwolves are winning the offensive rebounding battle 36 to 23, which isn't too surprising. Minnesota has also reduced their turnovers following a disastrous Game 1, but they'll commit more than the 10 they did in Game 3. And while their shooting efficiency overall is solid (45/35/75), the most high-volume players are unsustainably hot. Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are shooting a combined 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from deep. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are a combined 46 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep. Maybe Games 1 and 3 were non-representative, but ultimately I still believe the Thunder are more than three points better than the Wolves in this situation.

Jalen Williams over 31.5 points + rebounds + assists (-111, FanDuel)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Barutha: Per 40 minutes in this series, Williams is averaging 24.0 points on 24.1 true shot attempts, 9.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists. During the Denver series, he was struggling with inconsistency. Now, the main thing that seems to be holding him back statistically is low minutes due to blowouts. I'm hoping for a competitive game, and ultimately a Thunder win.

Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.