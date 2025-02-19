NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks for Hornets at Lakers

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on February 19, 2025

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Luka Doncic U41.5 PTS+REB+AST

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Even with the possibility that LeBron James sits out, I'm not quite ready to trust that Luka Doncic will see a full workload. JJ Redick already noted that Doncic will remain under some sort of minutes limit, and it's worth noting that he played only 23 and 24 minutes, respectively, in his first two games in a Lakers uniform.

LaMelo Ball O6.5 assists

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: This is sitting at -120 at FanDuel, whereas other books list it at -140 or -145. Ball has gone over this number in seven of his last eight full games, and the Lakers should be expected to take a step back, defensively – at least in the short term – in the wake of trading Anthony Davis.

Jaxson Hayes O8.5 PTS

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Hayes has only played 30 total minutes with Luka Doncic on the Lakers' roster, but in those two games --  he left the second meeting against Utah last week after just 7 minutes – he's scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting. Hayes subsists almost completely on dunks and layups, and there's no reason that should slow down with Doncic on the roster. I like this one more if James plays tonight, for what it's worth.

LeBron James over 2.5 turnovers (-130)

BetMGM, 3:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: LeBron is questionable for this matchup, so we'll see if this bet even goes through. But I'm surprised to see this number so low, given how often LeBron goes over. Across his past 13 games, LeBron is averaging 4.2 turnovers, and he's racked up at least three turnovers in all but two of those matchups.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
