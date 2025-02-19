Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks for Hornets at Lakers

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Luka Doncic U41.5 PTS+REB+AST

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Even with the possibility that LeBron James sits out, I'm not quite ready to trust that Luka Doncic will see a full workload. JJ Redick already noted that Doncic will remain under some sort of minutes limit, and it's worth noting that he played only 23 and 24 minutes, respectively, in his first two games in a Lakers uniform.

LaMelo Ball O6.5 assists

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: This is sitting at -120 at FanDuel, whereas other books list it at -140 or -145. Ball has gone over this number in seven of his last eight full games, and the Lakers should be expected to take a step back, defensively – at least in the short term – in the wake of trading Anthony Davis.

Jaxson Hayes O8.5 PTS

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Hayes has only played 30 total minutes with Luka Doncic on the Lakers' roster, but in those two games -- he left the second meeting against Utah last week after just 7 minutes – he's scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting. Hayes subsists almost completely on dunks and layups, and there's no reason that should slow down with Doncic on the roster. I like this one more if James plays tonight, for what it's worth.

LeBron James over 2.5 turnovers (-130)

BetMGM, 3:55 PM CT

Alex Barutha: LeBron is questionable for this matchup, so we'll see if this bet even goes through. But I'm surprised to see this number so low, given how often LeBron goes over. Across his past 13 games, LeBron is averaging 4.2 turnovers, and he's racked up at least three turnovers in all but two of those matchups.